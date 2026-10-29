Dolphins could be sneaky players with the NFL trade deadline looming

Yes, yes, we know. The Miami Dolphins are 1–5. There's no rule stopping them from winning 11 straight, though. I kid! In all seriousness, the organization is in an interesting place as it relates to the trade deadline. With intriguing names making the rounds in trade rumors, it's important to understand where Miami stands.

No one is advocating for the Dolphins to go out and trade for a 30-plus veteran a la EDGE rusher Khalil Mack or safety Budda Baker. Those players don't fit Miami's timeline and wouldn't be worth the investment. However, if Miami were able to get a head start on free agency for a high-caliber, young player at an impact position, that's a different story.

The roster flush has mostly happened already. In 2027, the Dolphins are expected to have north of $96 million in cap space according to Over The Cap. The belief among the fanbase in first-year general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan is strong, and for that reason, high picks should be off the table. Still, if he is able to snag the right player at a reasonable price point, it's worth considering.

The Miami Dolphins will have the cap space to pay anyone they please in 2027; getting a head start on free agency might be worth the cost

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay went through the rosters of all the struggling teams in the league and identified potential trade candidates. While the majority of the list features older players on second contracts, three intriguing defenders stand out as possibilities worth exploring for Sullivan and Co.

Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu

Tuipulotu entered the league so early that now, at the conclusion of his four-year rookie contract, he is still just 24 years old. In fact, he is younger than two Dolphins rookies: fifth-round tight end Seydou Traore and seventh-round EDGE rusher Max Llewellyn. If the price is right, Miami, with a great need at EDGE rusher, should be calling.

Through six games this season, Tuipulotu has 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits. That takes him to 28.0 sacks, 41 tackles for loss, and 61 quarterback hits for his career. He's also forced seven fumbles and notched his first interception earlier this season. As far as injuries go, he has only missed one game in his career out of 56.

It's hard to find a better trade candidate than this 2025 Pro Bowler. If Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley believe he has the makings of a defensive cornerstone at a premier position, Miami shouldn't hesitate. If they pursue him as a free agent, they will need to compete (and outbid) the rest of the NFL for his services.

Tennessee Titans EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

It turns out the New York Jets reunion in Tennessee isn't exactly yielding the best results. Who would have thought? Their futility could be the Dolphins' gain, at least as it relates to Jermaine Johnson II. Through seven games this season, he has 3.0 sacks, a figure that would lead the Dolphins. He also has four tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.

Unlike Tuipulotu, Johnson II has had some injury issues in his career. The soon-to-be 28-year-old nonetheless has 16.0 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, and 33 quarterback hits across 54 career games (out of a possible 75). The Titans aren't exactly flush with talent, but if they decide against a big extension for the one-time Pro Bowler, he would make plenty of sense for the Dolphins.

Just like Tuipulotu, Johnson II would instantly become Miami's most accomplished pass rusher. Bidding wars in free agency get out of control, and that's how Jaelan Phillips (who's injured again, by the way) wound up becoming the 10th-highest-paid EDGE in the league at $30 million a year. Getting ahead of the curve would just be good business.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo

If you haven't heard, the analytics darling Philadelphia Eagles are kind of in shambles. Despite having the sixth-most expensive roster in the league, they're sitting at 2–5, staring down the barrel of 10 straight games without their starting quarterback. It stands to reason they might be looking to move some players they can't afford to keep come season's end.

Moro Ojomo broke out in 2025 with 6.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits. The box score doesn't always capture the value of a defensive tackle — just ask the Dolphins' immovable Jordan Phillips. In any case, Ojomo was Pro Football Focus' 29th-ranked interior defensive lineman for the season. Alas, he has not been immune to the Eagles' teamwide ick.

In 2026, he ranks 91st out of 145 qualifiers by PFF. Nonetheless, with a proven track record of dominant play, the just-turned-25-year-old might be worth a look. If he flourishes in his Miami audition, the Dolphins could ink him to a long-term deal ahead of the free agent frenzy.