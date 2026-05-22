Dolphins could benefit hugely from one receiver failing to break out

The Miami Dolphins have completely revamped the roster under Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley. The offensive side saw Tyreek Hill get released and Jaylen Waddle traded to the Denver Broncos.

They were able to sign Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert before drafting Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and Kevin Coleman Jr. in the 2026 NFL draft. Regardless, this receiver room has a lot of questions that need to be answered, especially if they want to give Malik Willis a shot at success in Miami.

The Dolphins will certainly be a team that will be on the lookout for receiver upgrades in 2027, and they could have a potential big-time receiver on the trade block if he doesn't step it up in 2026. That player is Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who was listed as a make-or-break candidate by Nick Shook of Around the NFL.

Marvin Harrison Jr. could potentially be a trade option for Dolphins in 2027

Harrison Jr. was selected with the 4th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but he hasn't lived up to the expectations. There have been times when he's straight-up dropped the ball and hasn't looked like a top-four pick. But it doesn't all fall on him, as the Cardinals quarterback situation hasn't been the best.

Last season, Harrison Jr. saw his stats decrease in nearly every category. Kyler Murray being limited to just five games wasn't helpful, but Harrison Jr. also missed five outings due to foot/heel injuries, a concussion, and an emergency appendicitis surgery.

Through 29 games with the Cardinals, Harrison Jr. has 103 catches, 1,493 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns, yet he hasn't gone over 1,000 yards in a campaign. Although he'll have an offense-minded coach in Mike LaFleur running the show this season, the quarterback position is still less than ideal.

Jacoby Brissett or Carson Beck will be the starting quarterbacks, with the possibility of Gardner Minshew II stepping in. No matter who goes out there, Harrison Jr. may have a tough time living up to the billing of his draft selection. If the Ohio State product doesn't produce, the Cardinals may want to move on from him and get some sort of draft capital in return.

A change of scenery may be needed if Harrison Jr. can't break out with the Cardinals, and the Dolphins would be wise to check in. The 23-year-old is 6'3" and has the traits to be a skillful route runner who has good play speed. That's why it's surprising things haven't clicked for him yet, but if things fail to pan out in Arizona, the asking price wouldn't be high. Meanwhile, the Dolphins could be a perfect landing spot, as they may still need a receiver, in addition to believing that Willis is the answer.

The idea of acquiring Harrison Jr. seems like a pipe dream now, but if things go wrong in Arizona for him in 2026, the odds that he gets moved significantly increase. And Miami may have the chance to trade for a receiver who would be just 25 years old entering the 2027 season and the potential to be an impactful weapon.