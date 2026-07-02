Dolphins could completely overhaul biggest weakness with 2027 free agency splurge

On the Miami Dolphins' offensive side of the ball, most position groups either stayed the same or actually saw a significant addition to raise the ceiling in the room. This categorization applies to the quarterback, running back, tight end, and offensive line positions. Conversely, no room saw a bigger drop-off in proven talent than the wide receiver corps. Such is life when you hand one-way plane tickets to top-tier playmakers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Quarterback Malik Willis will have his work cut out for him in 2026, throwing to a hodgepodge of rookies and unproven veterans. If he can show enough during the campaign to be counted on in 2027, however, help could be on the way in a hurry. The 2027 free agent wide receiver class is currently slated to be out of this world.

With the obvious caveat that some of these players will likely sign extensions before being available for the Dolphins to sign, the depth of the class still indicates Miami could wind up being home to at least one of them, if not more. Without further ado, let's dive in and see who could conceivably be wearing the aqua and orange as soon as 2027.

The 2027 free agent wide receiver class is stacked, which could be a boon for the Miami Dolphins

Puka Nacua, 25, Los Angeles Rams

In 2025, Nacua had a historic year, hauling in 129 passes for 1,715 yards (13.3 average) and 10 TDs. Pro Football Focus ranked him first out of 81 qualified wide receivers, and quite frankly, if you watched him play last season, you would've seen there are no holes in his game. He has the size, the speed, the receiving ability, and a toughness that might remind fans a little of Jarvis Landry in Miami.

One casualty of the Rams' decision to go all-in this season with veterans like Matthew Stafford and Myles Garrett is Nacua, who will likely have to wait for an extension along with his teammates who are still on rookie deals. By drawing things out, the possibility exists that he and the Rams part ways. If it were to happen, Miami should be on line one within seconds.

George Pickens, 25, Dallas Cowboys

Pickens enjoyed franchise quarterback play for the first time in his career last season when paired with Dak Prescott, and he proved to be a problem on the field. He racked up 1,429 yards on 93 receptions (15.4 average) and found paydirt nine times. For his efforts, Pro Football Focus ranked him 10th. All of that production came alongside another bona fide No. 1 receiver in CeeDee Lamb — one can only imagine what numbers he could put up as the top passing game option for a team with a legitimate QB.

He is currently playing under the terms of the franchise tag after the Cowboys refused to negotiate a long-term deal. It appears a foregone conclusion that Pickens or Lamb will be moving on in 2027, and either of the two would instantly fill the shoes left behind by Tyreek Hill after a gruesome injury cut his 2025 season short.

Chris Olave, 25, New Orleans Saints

Olave has been a steady contributor in New Orleans despite a revolving door of quarterbacks. He's posted three 1,000-yard seasons in four years, including last year's 100-catch, 1,163-yard (11.6 average), and nine-touchdown campaign. He rode that production to a ranking of 22nd by PFF.

After concussions mired his third season, Olave has been dealing with blood clots that forced him to miss the last game of the 2025 season. He has been on blood thinners and is expected to return. Naturally, the Saints are slow-playing the contract, which could open the door for the Dolphins. If he can get back to a clean bill of health, he is a silky-smooth route runner with a well-rounded skillset.

Michael Wilson, 26, Arizona Cardinals

Wilson enjoyed a breakout season catching passes from Jacoby Brissett in 2025, notching his first 1,000-yard season with 78 receptions, 1,006 yards (12.9 average), and seven TDs. Pro Football Focus ranked him 26th on the year, a development that could indicate an even bigger year is coming in 2026. At 6'2" and 213 pounds, he boasts prototypical size — something very important to new Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

The Cardinals join the Dolphins as one of the teams from which the least is expected in 2026. While it could mean that Wilson is peppered with targets in a losing campaign that inflates his value, Arizona has never been confused for a functional franchise. Their penny-pinching owner may balk at a high asking price — he is the owner who charged his players for eating at the facility, after all.

Parker Washington, 24, Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington joined Wilson as a 2025 breakout, and he was incredibly efficient doing it. He nabbed 58 passes for 847 yards (14.6 average) and five TDs as a key cog in the Jaguars' offense. PFF ranked him 18th for his season, and at only 24 years old, he's oozing with potential.

The Jaguars have a lot of mouths to feed between Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, and Washington. It could be Thomas, no stranger to trade rumors in recent months, who winds up out following a big extension for Washington. Either way it goes, the Dolphins should be at the center of it all, ready to swoop in for whoever the Jags opt to let go.

Kayshon Boutte, 24, New England Patriots

To round out this list, we're going to tap into an AFC East rival who has been reportedly shopping the wideout before his contract expires in the first place. On the surface, it doesn't make much sense. Boutte had a great season in 2025, grabbing 33 passes for 551 yards (an eye-popping 16.7 average, fourth in the league) and six TDs en route to a 36th overall ranking by PFF.

The Dolphins and Patriots have been swapping players for decades, and it would be quite the coup to bring Boutte to Miami. His performance in 2025 makes him deserving of an even bigger workload — of course, the Patriots' ownership doesn't want to pay up. The Dolphins should capitalize on their blunder and bring a motivated Kayshon Boutte to a place where he'll be appreciated.