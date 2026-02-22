Dolphins could move from one Alabama QB to another in potential trade

We all know that Tua Tagovailoa has all but officially played his last down as a member of the Miami Dolphins (even if a few in the fan base don't want to admit this yet). What we don't know is what they'll do to replace him.

Will the Dolphins give Quinn Ewers a shot to prove it over a full season? Will they go after Malik Willis despite the growing expected asking price? Maybe they prefer a veteran, inexpensive quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo, or someone to pair Ewers with at some point during the 2026 NFL Draft.

With Willis being the top free agent QB and it being a weaker draft class at the position, there aren't many "great" options for Miami to replace Tua with, but there are several risk-averse ones they could take a swing at. And recently, Bleacher Report just gave them another.

Dolphins could trade with Seahawks for Jalen Milroe before or during 2026 NFL Draft

In his "1 Trade We'd Like to See for Every NFL Team" article, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine wants to see the Dolphins trade for Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. In exchange, he has Miami trading its first third-round selection this year (No. 75 overall) to Seattle.

Milroe was a rookie this past season, sitting and learning behind Sam Darnold, as the franchise went on to win its second Super Bowl in NFL history. Seattle drafted Milroe out of Alabama in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 92 overall. He appeared in three games this past season without attempting a pass and rushed the ball three times for a total of four yards. He also lost a fumble.

Milroe is a dual-threat quarterback that the Dolphins likely need and haven't had over the years. In four years at Alabama, he threw for over 6,000 passing yards and totaled nearly 1,600 on the ground, including 726 in his final season. Milroe also showcased his knack for the end zone, totaling 78 touchdowns in his career with the Crimson Tide.

As a third-round pick, Milroe was brought into Seattle as a developmental QB. Despite being in the Heisman Trophy race earlier in his collegiate career, it was understood that he would need to refine his consistency and timing at the NFL level. However, with the Seahawks winning the Super Bowl with Darnold at the helm and Drew Lock still above Milroe on the depth chart, where exactly does that leave the former Alabama QB?

I'm not against the idea of Miami trading for Milroe. It is my belief that the Dolphins would be better off with a mobile quarterback, especially if their offensive line remains below average. My only issue with this stipulation is the compensation.

Milroe didn't throw a pass this past year, is currently sitting third on his team's depth chart, yet his value is a higher third-round pick than where he was drafted a year ago? Miami has three third-round picks this year, so it may not seem like much—and it wouldn't be if Milroe turns out to be a star. I just don't see how his value has risen in any way after not seeing the field, even if he does play the most important position in football.

If I'm Miami, I'm likely not offering anything more than my fourth-round pick (No. 111 overall). But what it ultimately comes down to is how the Dolphins view Milroe compared to the other quarterbacks in this class. Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson will be off the board, but guys like Carson Beck, Garrett Nussmeier, and Drew Allar could be options for Miami in this range. If the Dolphins like Milroe better, then they should call the Seahawks up to see what it would take.