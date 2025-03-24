Dolphins could rectify recent mistake by signing underrated free-agent

It isn't often in the NFL that teams get a second chance to add a player they should have signed the year before, but the Miami Dolphins have been gifted that opportunity.

In 2024, much like 2023, 2022, and yes, this year as well, the Dolphins needed offensive line help. Chris Grier in his infinite wisdom and knowledge of his team's needs, has opted consistently to bypass fixing the line in favor of believing players with health concerns can suddenly find a way to stay, well, healthy.

In 2024 the Dolphins had interest in Dalton Risner. According to Barry Jackson, Miami explored the idea of adding the interior lineman but opted instead to stick with the players they had on the roster. That was a mistake. Liam Eichenberg was a liability, Isaiah Wynn spent the season injured, and Robert Jones was inconsistent.

In Minnesota, Risner played in 10 games and started 8 of them. In 2023, he started 11 of 15 games, and in the four seasons prior to 2023, he started all but a couple of games over his career. Well, here we are again. The Dolphins need offensive line help, Dalton Risner is a free agent, and Chris Grier is showing no true desire to fix both guard spots in the same year.

Risner is not an expensive veteran. His second season with the Vikings produced a contract worth $1.2 million in base salary and a cap hit total of $2.4 million. Chances are 2025 will produce a similar contract.

Dalton Risner gives Miami Dolphins chance to rectify a 2024 mistake

Risner may not be the best guard on the market and Miami could do better with Zach Scherff or Kevin Zeitler but he is better than what the Dolphins currently have in Eichenberg and Larry Borom. He can play both guard positions but spent his first four seasons at left guard, where James Daniels is likely to play.

Given Daniels is coming off an Achilles injury, adding Risner would be a smart, low-cost high-reward addition that would provide depth at the absolute worst.

