Dolphins defender nearly makes history in massive win over Commanders

There were a lot of accolades to go around after the Miami Dolphins' week 11 victory over the Commanders. In a game the Dolphins had to win, it was almost blown by a bad call and missed opportunities.

One player, however, stood out above the rest on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, his day was so good that Jordyn Brooks almost pulled off breaking an NFL record.

Brooks recorded 20 tackles on Sunday, which put him four shy of the NFL record. David Harris of the Jets recorded 24 against, ironically, the then Washington Redskins in 2007. Luke Kuechly joined him with 24 in 2013 against the Saints. Harris also holds the record for most solo tackles in a game.

Miami Dolphins have found a true leader on defense with Jordyn Brooks

If anyone on the defense is deserving of a contract extension this offseason, it might be Brooks. The Dolphins' linebacker struggles in coverage but makes up for it with his ability to tackle. It's hard to believe he joined the team two years ago to replace Jerome Baker.

Brooks' leadership off the field is well noted. It was reported that before the Bills' game, Brooks removed a game from the locker room that he felt was a distraction. The players had no issues with his move. It set a tone and an expectation.

The Dolphins' leading tackler already had 105 combined tackles on the season coming into Week 11. Bobby Wagner was second with 99, and he fell even further behind him after this week. In 2024, Brooks broke the Dolphins ' single-season record when he recorded 137. He is easily on pace to break that number in 2025.

Brooks has been a bright spot on the Dolphins' defense since his arrival. He consistently holds himself to a high standard, as well as holding his teammates to the same standard. In post-game and post-practice interviews with the media, he makes it clear that his love of the game is why he pushes himself. He is an example that the team can use going forward when looking for the next batch of Dolphins' additions.