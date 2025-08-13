Dolphins dodge disaster as Chop Robinson shares promising health update

The Miami Dolphins got a big scare on Wednesday when Chop Robinson went down during a scrimmage with the Detroit Lions.

Robinson is one of the Dolphins' best and brightest up-and-coming defenders, and losing him would put more pressure on Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb to stay healthy. Lucky for the Dolphins, Robinson's injury isn't as bad as many had feared.

Robinson was carted into the locker room, but has since taken to this Instagram account to share an update on his problem, and it's terrific news for the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins avoid complete disaster with Chop Robinson injury

The message was simple, "I'm good yall nothing serious." The extent of Robinson's injury is still unknown, and it is uncertain if he will miss any time. While his message was direct and to the point, he didn't elaborate on the specific issue.

Fans were fearing the worst when it was reported that Robinson was heading to the locker room on a cart. Multiple reports made their way onto social media shortly after the injury, but most of them were vague and did not provide details of what the injury may have been or why he was taken inside.

Many believed it was an upper-body issue as he was not grabbing his leg or ankle. Others have said it was his shoulder or arm, but contradicting reports indicated he wasn't favoring that either. In today's NFL, most players are often removed from the practice field on a cart for precautionary reasons.

As more and more players are being removed in this manner, the common assumption is that an injury is bad. In this case, it appears that it is not something serious, but Dolphins fans may not know until later today or tomorrow if he will miss any practice time.

