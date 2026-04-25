Dolphins drafting continues to keep fans guessing with their latest pick

The Miami Dolphins doubled up on the tight end position, this time getting a developmental prospect to end their 5th round. The selection finalizes the Dolphins' trade with the Dallas Cowboys that moved Miami from 11 to 12.

Seydou Traore, a Mississippi State tight end, becomes the second player drafted at the position this year by Jon-Eric Sullivan. Miami will now sit out until the 7th round unless they move up.

Traore projects to be a capable backup player at the next level. He should contribute on special teams, but there is too much needing to be developed before we see what he can actually bring to the team.

Miami Dolphins spend another draft pick on a player that likely would have gone undrafted

Traore hasn't been a player often talked about in the lead-up to the draft. There are areas of his game that stand out. For one, he is quite the athlete. His soccer goalie background works well for his eye-hand coordination. He gets out of the line quickly and into his routes without wasting time.

While not fast, he is deceptively agile. His fluid movements work well in compact spaces, allowing him to navigate through holes after making the catch. The problems for him start with how he gets off the line. The TE is more upright, which decreases his speed. He doesn't disguise his breaks well, allowing defenders an easier path to jumping his routes.

As a blocker, he has the size, but lacks the discipline to keep his angles. His footwork needs to be better if he is going to adjust to bigger pass rushers.

Despite having good hands, he lacks the ability to pull the ball in consistently. That allows defenders to knock the ball out of his hands.

Traore has British roots. He started his American football career at Arkansas State before transferring to Colorado. He finished his college career at Mississippi State, and his NFL career could take a similar path at some point if he doesn't develop quickly enough.

The Dolphins missed the higher TE prospect draft window that closed after the third round. Sullivan has said that this is not about winning now as much as it is an investment in the future.