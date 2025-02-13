Dolphins dream of landing top free-agent goes up in smoke after Super Bowl

It's hard enough to have watched the Miami Dolphins let Andrew Van Ginkel leave the team during the 2024 free agency period but it is equally amazing what good coaching can bring out in a football player. Take Zack Baun, for example.

In 2024, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman needed to find linebacker help. He found that with Baun. Baun spent four seasons with the Saints after being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Lost on New Orleans' depth chart, there was no reason to retain him, but Roseman saw what everyone else was missing.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier needed linebacker help, but he passed on Baun like the rest of the NFL. In 2024, Baun started 16 games for the Eagles and made a huge impact on their season. Roseman got him for next to nothing on a one-year deal. Now, the impending free agent is going to make some serious money when the market opens in March.

This past Sunday, Baun solidified his contract when he intercepted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes near the Chiefs end zone. The pick set up the Eagles to continue their scoring onslaught. In the process, any hope of the Dolphins landing him went up in smoke.

Miami Dolphins don't often succeed in identifying players like Zack Baun

It would be great to see Miami land a free agent who makes an immediate impact and doesn't come with a high-end salary. Miami tried with Anthony Walker, but he was just o.k. Miami got lucky with Tyrel Dotson, but he only played half the season.

In 2025, the Dolphins are going to be bargain shopping, and maybe Grier should keep tabs on the rumors of what Roseman is doing and then sweep in and steal the player. I am kidding, of course.

Grier has to be more diligent in his approach and stop worrying about salary cap implications and what they did in college and start reading the leaves of what they have done with minimal time in the NFL or what their tape looks like.



There are bargains to be had, but Baun is no longer one of them.

More Dolphins News and Analysis