Dolphins early-season road trip could pay huge dividends later in season

Miami Dolphins fans no longer have to wonder when the team will play their 2026 season. The NFL released the official schedule for the 2026 season.

Miami will play eight games at Hard Rock Stadium while playing another nine games on the road. This year, fans will have to wait a couple of weeks for their debut at Hard Rock Stadium, as they will open on the road in consecutive weeks.

Fans are not entirely thrilled with what the season holds in store, but there will be a lot to take away from Jeff Hafley's first season as the team's head coach. Miami gutted its roster to start the offseason, then began rebuilding it through the draft. Now we will see if that "culture change" takes hold.

The Miami Dolphins 2026 regular season will start off with a bang

Week 1 - At Las Vegas Raiders

The Dolphins could get off to a quick start under Jeff Hafley, taking any drama out of when he might get his first victory as the Dolphins' head coach. Neither team is expected to do much in 2026, and both have new quarterbacks and new head coaches.

Week 2 - Dolphins at 49ers

The Dolphins left for the West Coast in week one, so it made sense for the league to keep the Dolphins on that side of the country. The 49ers are a tough team, but they are coming off a huge trip to Australia.

Week 3 - Kansas City Chiefs at Dolphins

Patrick Mahomes is recovering from a major knee injury. The Dolphins may not have to face him if he isn't ready to play. That may not matter; the Chiefs are well-coached and prepared. 2025 was not a typical Chiefs season, and they are going to rebound in 2026, but how much isn't known just yet. That might depend on their QB's health.

Week 4 - Dolphins at Vikings

The Dolphins may be playing the Brian Flores run defense, but the real connection here may be them facing Andrew Van Ginkel. The Dolphins may have found their own version, however, with Jacob Rodriguez.

Week 5 - Bengals at Dolphins

So much for all that Burrow vs. Tagovailoa hype. Tagovailoa is gone, and if Burrow could stay healthy, he might actually prove to be an elite quarterback. He has played the Dolphins well the last two times he faced them; he may find it easier this time around.

Week 6 - BYE

Week 7 - Dolphins at New York Jets

An earlier-than-usual MetLife Takeover awaits Dolphins fans from around the country. An early-season game in New York removes one potential cold-weather game

Week 8 - Patriots at Dolphins

The Patriots took advantage of a last-place schedule and ran it all the way back to the Super Bowl. New England will hope to continue their success, but their schedule will be a lot harder.

Week 9 - Lions at Dolphins

For the first time as the Lions head coach, Dan Campbell will return to face the team that many still believe he should be coaching. Campbell spent only half a season replacing Joe Philbin.

Week 10 - Dolphins at Colts

Which Colts team will show up this year? Last season, they started off as strong as any team in the league, but it all fell apart when Daniel Jones went down.

Week 11 - Dolphins at Bills

The Dolphins get a mid-season trip to Buffalo, where they will get their first chance to play in the Bills' new stadium. The Dolphins are going to struggle against a much better roster, but this is a rivalry game, and anything can happen.

Week 12 - Jets at Dolphins

Minkah Fitzpatrick returns to Hard Rock Stadium in a game that could decide which team holds the last place in the AFC East. On a sidenote, this could have draft seeding implications as well.

Week 13 - Dolphins at Broncos

Jaylen Waddle's trade to the Broncos was a huge deal. Now, he will return to face the team that drafted him and will likely square off against the player Miami drafted with the pick they got for him, CB Chris Johnson.

Week 14 - Bears at Dolphins

The Bears coming to Miami isn't something many fans will care about, at least not in terms of interesting side notes. The Bears knocked off the Packers in the first round of the postseason last year, so Hafley and Willis could be looking for some revenge.

Week 15 - Dolphins at Packers

There is nothing bigger than this game for Jon-Eric Sullivan, Jeff Hafley, and even quarterback Malik Willis as they head back to Wisconsin to face the team they were with last year. The Dolphins trio would love nothing more than to steal a victory in what could be a frigid trip up North.

Week 16 - Chargers at Dolphins

Mike McDaniel will have an entire year to look forward to this game. It will serve as his revenge game and first trip to Miami after being fired.

Week 17 - Bills at Dolphins

The Dophins won't have to go to Buffalo late in the season, but the Bills get the early reprieve from the Miami heat. Bradley Chubb's return will highlight that game.

Week 18 - Dolphins at New England

Miami will face the Patriots to close out the season for a second year in a row in Foxboro. Can the Dolphins improve enough over the season to play spoiler for their AFC East rivals' playoff chances?