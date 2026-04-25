Dolphins end Day 2 with a high-risk WR with elite upside

After getting off to a blazing fast start in the 2026 NFL Draft, Jon-Eric Sullivan cooled off considerably in the third round. The Miami Dolphins reached deep into the day three draft pool to take Texas Tech WR, Caleb Douglas.

Later, they selected a solid blocking tight end that also had day three written all over him. For Sullivan, his first day, two picks don't look like starting material. Things got more interesting later in round three when Miami selected Louisville WR Chris Bell.

Bell is coming off an ACL injury that will force him to miss the Dolphins' offseason, but there is something many fans are overlooking with the receiver. He is a first or second-round talent who fell due to an injury.

Chris Bell could be the No. 1 receiver for the Miami Dolphins sooner rather than later

Had he been healthy, Bell would have been drafted in round one or two. He had knee surgery in December, but he is far ahead of schedule and already running on the treadmill. If he can return and stay healthy, the Dolphins not only drafted a number one receiver, but got him at the end of round three.

It's important to point out that the Dolphins are not building a roster for 2026. They are building a roster for 2028 and beyond. This draft isn't a race; it's the first gate they are going through to rebuild the roster. It will continue through next year's draft as well.

This feels like the Dolphins drafted a first-round talent that wasn't going to play this year, which kind of makes you wonder if taking a 4th round flyer on Jermod McCoy might make sense as well.

Bell has the tools to be more than just a possession receiver. He can be a dynamic boundary receiver who will draw attention from Malik Willis. Bell plays physical, another Sullivan/Hafley necessity.

Interestingly enough, Bell projects to a similar style of play as Jaylen Waddle. He is more dangerous between the hashes. His quick release and route cuts are similar as well, but Bell has nearly three more inches on the former Dolphins receiver.

If Bell can get healthy and get some playing time this year, he will be set up for a big return in 2027. The Dolphins benefit from not having to rush him back.