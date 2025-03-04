Dolphins fans will enjoy what a top 2025 prospect said about Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins need a guard in a real bad way, and it just so happens there are plenty of them available heading into the NFL Draft season.

While the 2025 NFL Draft is still another full month and several weeks away, this year's NFL Scouting Combine showcased some of the incoming talent to teams last week. Fans and media alike debate the need for the Combine, which has become more tradition than actual inspiration.



Teams can get the numbers they want from Pro Day workouts, but the Combine puts a little more pressure on the incoming prospects, and that is something teams look at.

While the poking and prodding, running, and agility tests are all being done, teams meet with players behind closed doors, and players meet with the media. There are always questions that raise your eyebrows and others that make you wonder why they were asked.

During the event last week, top guard prospect Tyler Booker of Alabama was asked about potentially blocking for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. According to the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad, Booker said he would love to block for Tagovialoa, which is the answer that should be expected if he wants to play in the NFL or has hopes of Miami drafting him.

Potential future Miami Dolphins guard Tyler Booker answers questions about blocking in the only way he could

Booker is a top guard prospect, but it would be shocking if the Dolphins used the 13th overall pick on guard. More likely, Miami would trade down and draft him later in round one or trade up on Day 2 if he fell.

If the Dolphins call a guard's name at pick No. 13, it would likely be the first sign that hell is finally beginning to freeze over.

Make no mistake, Booker is the type of player the Dolphins need. He is mean and physical. He plays like a bully with attitude, and he has a ton of self-confidence.

He has the college reps and the tape to prove it. Miami needs linemen who want to eat, and Booker fits that profile. Unfortunately, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier hasn't been one to invest highly in the interior offensive line during his tenure with the team.

Booker can say he wants to block for Tagovailoa, but the reality is, every offensive line prospect should say that if they are asked.

