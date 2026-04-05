Dolphins fans finally learn when intriguing small school receiver is set to visit

Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and the rest of the front office are gearing up for the 2026 NFL Draft. With 11 picks now at their disposal, the importance of Sullivan hitting on his first draft as the Dolphins' GM can't be overstated.

Leading up to the big weekend, Sullivan and his staff are doing their due diligence on various prospects. And with several needs across the board, Miami is looking at many different position groups to help improve the team.

One of the glaring needs the Dolphins have is at wide receiver, especially after the recent trade of Jaylen Waddle. Many national outlets and draft analysts believe the Dolphins will now target WR on Day 1, but most local pundits still don't believe that to be true. Miami could instead look to begin targeting the position at some point on Day 2 and beyond.

If that's the case, then the Dolphins' next confirmed draft visit could be donning the aqua and orange this summer.

Miami Dolphins to host Georgia State WR Ted Hurst

It was confirmed back on March 21 that Georgia State's Ted Hurst would visit with the Dolphins. Now, that day has been set, as the former Panthers WR will visit Miami on Monday, followed by visits to the Indianapolis Colts and several others after that.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that Hurst has 12 visits and workouts in total, indicating that there's a hot market for the small-school prospect. Yet, given the lack of top competition playing at Georgia State, Hurst is a projected late-Day 2, early-Day 3 selection. Thus, with four third-round selections, Hurst very well could find himself in South Florida by the end of the month.

Having played at a small school will keep Hurst out of the Round 1 conversation, but it shouldn't come as a surprise if he hears his name called as high as the second round. Hurst has only seen his draft stock skyrocket since the NFL Scouting Combine, and for showing out at the Senior Bowl before that.

In two years with the Panthers, Hurst totaled 15 touchdowns and nearly 2,000 receiving yards. In that span, he had 34 receptions of 20+yards, which led the FBS. The level of competition will downgrade his stock, but only to an extent. Hurst did what he was supposed to at that level, and that's dominate.

Teams are noticing the threat Hurst and his 6'4" frame could pose, which is why there's a growing interest across the NFL. For Miami, the Dolphins have too many holes still to snag Hurst as high as No. 43 overall, but if he's still there as predicted in Round 3, he seems like a logical choice for Sullivan and company, and one the fan base can get behind.