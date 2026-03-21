Dolphins host visit with rising small school prospect turning heads

The Miami Dolphins received a nice haul in return from the Denver Broncos by trading away wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Yet, the move leaves little in place of pass catchers for quarterback Malik Willis.

With the added draft capital, though, it's widely assumed the Dolphins will look to add a receiver or two in late April. That's why it should come as no surprise that Miami has invited prospects like Washington's Denzel Boston and USC's Makai Lemon in for visits ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lemon has even come into play for Miami at pick 11 for various outlets following the Waddle trade. But Miami isn't stopping there. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan is doing his due diligence at the position, and as part of the process, is bringing in another top WR expected to hear his name called within the first two days of the draft process: Georgie State's Ted Hurst.

Miami Dolphins invite Georgia State's Ted Hurst as latest WR for top-30 visit

As a small-school prospect, Hurst is an intriguing player going into the draft. Opinions are mixed regarding his ability at the NFL level, but the majority believe a team will take a shot on him at some point during Day 2 of the draft. Some are under the impression he could land at the back end of Round 2, but in all likelihood, Hurst will be a third-round selection...to which the Dolphins have four third-round picks this cycle.

On paper, Hurst fits the bill of a tall, vertical threat that the Dolphins are looking for. At 6'3", he has the size, as well as the hands, to make big plays down the field. Hurst also showcased his speed at the NFL Scouting Combine with an official 4.42 40 time.

The fact that he played at a small school will hurt Hurst's draft stock to an extent. So while he may show flashes and ability similar to those at the top of the class, Hurst is not expected to be a first-round pick. Nor do I expect him to be Miami's first wide receiver taken, assuming he lands in South Florida.

But Sullivan comes from a Green Bay Packers team not normally known to draft wide receivers early. In fact, they never took one in Round 1 during Aaron Rodgers' entire Green Bay tenure, and only ended that 23-year drought in 2025 with the selection of Matthew Golden. Similarly, that could be the strategy Sullivan is planning to employ now in Miami, and why some may be skeptical that the Dolphins would go WR as high as pick 11.

Moreover, Sullivan is used to being part of a front office that hits on small-school wide receivers. Davante Adams didn't exactly come from a small school, but Fresno State is outside of the Power 5 and did not play against top-tier talent. More recently, the Packers drafted Christian Watson in round 2 in 2022 out of North Dakota State. Staying healthy has been a concern, but when he's on the field, Watson has staked his claim as Green Bay's WR1.

Hurst doesn't profile as a No. 1 receiver, but all indications are that an NFL offensive coordinator is going to love having him, and don't be surprised if teams start clamoring for him on Night 2 of the draft. In two years at Georgia State, he totaled 127 receptions for nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had 34 catches of 20+ yards over that span, which was No. 1 in the FBS.

Hurst will surely need to polish his game at the next level, as can be stated with any incoming rookie. Playing at a small school, there is limited evidence of him showing elite separation against top-coverage cornerbacks, although he did show out at the Senior Bowl this past February. To do that, he'll need to use his size to show better physicality and strength to not get disrupted early in routes.

With four third-rounders, Hurst is a strong possibility to land in Miami. As mentioned, I believe Miami comes out of this draft with at least two wide receivers. Preferably, Hurst would be the second one called by the Dolphins to limit any pressure or unrealistic expectations of him being a No. 1 receiver. Nevertheless, Hurst would be a solid addition to Miami's now-depleted WR room and a solid vertical threat for Willis to depend on once he gets accustomed to the offense.