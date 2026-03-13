Dolphins fans have major questions after latest punter and long snapper additions

The rebuilding of the Miami Dolphins continued on Friday with a series of additions, but it's the special team's unit that looks the most, shall we say, different.

The Dolphins added kicker Zayne Gonzalez when free agency opened, then added Riley Patterson (my vote for the job). What they didn't have was a punter and a guy who could snap the ball to the holder. That all changed on Friday.

Miami announced on its social media account that it has signed former Falcons punter Seth Vernon and Tucker Addington to the roster.

Roster Moves | We have signed long snapper Tucker Addington and punter Seth Vernon. pic.twitter.com/th9Z9KTRXE — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 13, 2026

Miami Dolphins find pivotal special teams pieces as roster rebuild continues

The Dolphins will probably add another punter and likely another long snapper before the start of training camp. They want competition in every room, but there is no reason to trust either of their latest additions enough to just hand the job over.

Tucker Addington

Addington went undrafted in 2022 and was signed by the Patriots. He played in just three games. In fact, his season high came in 2024 when he played in four games, one with the Patriots and three for the Dolphins.

To be honest, I don't remember seeing him on the field, but with so many other side notes to last season, is anyone truly surprised that a long snapper slipped through the cracks? His time in Miami didn't last long, however. His final game came in week 12. In 2025, he didn't play.

Seth Vernon

Vernon has yet to punt in a single regular-season game. He spent time with the Falcons briefly in training camp, as well as the Buccaneers and Vikings. He entered the league in 2022. After his quiet stints with those three teams, Vernon moved to the UFL, where he played for the Michigan Panthers.

With Michigan, he posted a 45-yard average over 23 punts. It's hard to imagine the Dolphins going into training camp or, for that matter, post-draft mini-camps and OTAs without another punter. At this point, the Dolphins are adding players that fit within the structure of their salary cap. Both are likely league-minimum signings.