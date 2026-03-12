Dolphins kicker situation gets intriguing after Riley Patterson's return

The NFL is a weird place, but sometimes the right moves come a little further down the road than originally expected. For the last eight years, there has not been much competition for the specialists on the special teams units for the Miami Dolphins.

What little competition there was seemed more to surround the long snapper than a "true" competition at punter or kicker. This year will now be different. Only a day after agreeing to a contract with Zane Gonzalez, the Dolphins have brought back last year's kicker, Riley Patterson.

We have re-signed DL Matthew Butler, ILB Willie Gay Jr. and K Riley Patterson.



— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 12, 2026

Getting excited over a kicker signing isn't something fans often do, but in 2025, Patterson was reliable and consistent. So much so that when Jason Sanders appeared ready to come off IR late in the year, the Dolphins opted to let Patterson finish out the season. Miami cut Sanders the day before free agency started.

Honestly, I like Patterson. I think there is room for him to grow as a kicker and get stronger, so that the 54-yard career-long field goal he made last year will be in the rearview mirror. When Miami opted to sign Gonzalez, it was a bit disappointing considering many felt that Patterson had earned, at the very least, the right to compete for the job.

Apparently, Jon-Eric Sullivan, Jeff Hafley, and ST coordinator Chris Tabor felt the same. Now it's a full-on competition for one roster spot.

Miami still does not have a punter on the team. Jake Bailey signed with the Falcons. It would not be surprising if the Dolphins add two and possibly three from the undrafted free agency pool in late April. They will also need to sign a long snapper after Joe Cardona headed west to join the Rams.

Miami has also retained defensive tackle Matthew Butler. This, too, is a good move for Miami, as it provides depth to a unit that will need it. Butler spent his first three seasons with the Raiders before joining Miami last year. He appeared in 12 games, starting one.

Overall, the Dolphins are making the moves that have been expected. They are being frugal with their spending because they have no money, and are keeping players that fit the ideals of what Sullivan and Hafley are trying to bring.