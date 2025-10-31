Dolphins fans reacting to Chris Grier’s firing like they won the Super Bowl

It took only a few minutes for the Miami Dolphins fan base to react to the Chris Grier news on Friday morning. Fans are unsure of who will run the next head coaching search if Mike McDaniel is fired. They don't know what kind of GM search will be conducted either, but right now, the embarrassing Thursday loss now feels like a "Victory Monday."

Miami could lose every game the rest of the season, and Dolphins fans won't care; they have their Super Bowl after Week 9. Moving on from Grier is one of the most unilaterally requested moves fans have been begging for.

Friday wasn't supposed to see this come to an end; many had believed it would be McDaniel, but this news just made everyone's weekend.

Chris Grier fallout hits Miami Dolphins fans hard after years of begging for the move

Typically, social media channels relating to the Dolphins are one of the worst places to visit. The toxicity is hard to read through, but on Friday, there was a universal holding of hands, cheering, and waving goodbye to one of the biggest mistakes in Miami history.

Dolphins fans have been celebrating the news since it was announced this morning. Some of the comments have been downright amusing, while others are not suitable for posting.

Grier took a lot of heat from the media and the fans alike after making comments like, "You guys worry more about the offensive line than we do."

Following the 2024 season, it was reported that Grier may step down and assume a different role within the organization. That didn't happen.



Now, with Grier out of the building completely, fans are finding hope once again.

The question of who will eventually replace Grier will be debated the rest of the year and into the offseason. Champ Kelly will take over control of the team, and not Marvin Allen as initially expected.

For Dolphins fans, it's the first victory of the 2025 season they care about. At 2-7, the Dolphins' season is over, but so is the Grier era, and that alone was worth the embarrassment of losing.