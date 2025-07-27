Dolphins fans sent a brutal message on Day 1 of training camp

Training camp has always been a great time for Miami Dolphins fans to watch their team practice and get ready for the upcoming season, but something was off on the first day.



The Dolphins have a state-of-the-art training facility that provides shade for fans who attend the free open practices. This year, the team added large fans to help keep the fans in attendance cool. Some in the media have said the fans are a game changer, for, well, the fans.

On Saturday, the Dolphins opened the gates for the first time in 2025 so the fans could watch the practice, but for the first time in a long time, there were empty seats. Training camp practices are a hard ticket to get despite being free, so open seats on the first day took at least some by surprise.

I’m not trying to rain on anyone’s parade, but it just hit me…..



That was the lightest #Dolphins fanbase crowd I’ve seen for day one of training camp, especially on a weekend, I can ever remember. There were plenty of empty seats.



Keep in mind I’ve covered Miami since 2007. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 26, 2025

Miami Dolphins fans are not as excited about the team's chances in 2025

Many fans took to posting comments on Omar Kelly's "tweet," sharing their displeasure with this year's team. There has been considerable negativity surrounding the Dolphins' chances for the upcoming season, and some of the roster moves have left many fans concerned that the Dolphins are headed for trouble.

Miami's most significant point of contention has been the cornerback room. Miami lost Artie Burns to a torn ACL on the first day of camp. Burns was signed in free agency. The team has also lost an undrafted rookie cornerback, and there are concerns about Kader Kohou's status.

Fans are clearly frustrated. It will be interesting to see how many show up over the course of the next weeks as camp gets deeper.

While it's only day one, typically, that is the hardest day to get tickets to the practices. Fans hoping to attend any of the open sessions can contact the Dolphins directly via their website.

