Dolphins fans should appreciate latest praise for franchise legend

The Miami Dolphins' list of Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates isn't going to grow anytime soon. While there are almost two generations of Miami fans who didn't get to see Richmond Webb play, there are about two generations of fans who may not be alive to see a current member of the roster make the HOF.

It's sad to say that, but it is true (I know because I'm becoming one of the latter). Webb is Miami's next-best, if not only, hope without dipping into the pool of early-70s players. While Mark Clayton gets noticed, his chances will rest on the senior committee at some point.

NFL.com's Eric Edholm listed one player from every team that should be their next realistic candidate. For the Dolphins, he listed Webb.

Former Miami Dolphins OT Richmond Webb's Hall of Fame chances dwindle each year

Webb has been a semifinalist, but he hasn't been able to get over the hump, failing to garner the necessary votes needed to get into the shrine. In 2025 and 2026, Webb reached the semifinalist stage as one of the top 25 candidates.

Unfortunately, Webb's window of opportunity will soon be coming to an end if he isn't elected soon, maybe even this year. Modern-era candidates are only considered for about 20 years. Once they hit 25 years removed from retirement, they move to the Senior Committee voting. Webb retired in 2002.

"Webb is a seven-time Pro Bowler who kept Dan Marino’s pockets clean for the latter half of the QB’s career. It has been a slow rise through the voting process for the 1990s All-Decade blocker."

The HOF is getting a little more strict as well. New rules opened the door for non-elected finalists to be automatically included on the finalists' list the following year. With only 15 players becoming finalists and as many as five players being elected, Webb is going to face an uphill battle.

The former OT's omission from the HOF is hard to swallow, as his credentials align with those of players at his position who are already in the Hall of Fame. Webb finished his career with 7 consecutive Pro Bowls, was a member of the NFL 1990 All-Decade Team, and was named to two First-Team All Pros.

Webb suffers because many voters view his work through the lens of an asterisk named Dan Marino. Some of them believe that had Webb been blocking for anyone else, he wouldn't have the same stats, like only giving up 3.5 sacks in his entire career to HOF defender Bruce Smith.

Aside from the argument for Clayton, the only deserving name that stands out is Bob Kuechenberg, but his chances, despite his accolades, are extremely thin.