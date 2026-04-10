Dolphins fans shouldn't laugh as division rival sets new mark for futility

It isn't easy being a fan of the Miami Dolphins. For the last couple of decades, fans have relied upon the phrase, "At least we are not Jets fans," to help with their emotional issues; the Dolphins have delivered them.

It is true. Miami fans have taken comfort in knowing that they are rarely dwelling in the cellar of the AFC East. Miami has finished fourth in the division twice since 2008. The Jets have owned the honor of being that bad.

Utsav Jain of Essentially Sports highlights one of Miami's rivals' most bitter pills. Jain points out that, thanks to the Buffalo Sabres, the Jets now hold the longest playoff drought in the major sports.

Cue the continued laughter from Dolphins fans.

Buffalo Sabres end playoff drought, leaving Miami Dolphins' rival Jets as the longest team without a playoff appearance

The Sabres and Jets, as Jain pointed out, have been tied for the longest playoff drought in the four major sports. A drought that has spanned 14 seasons. The Sabres made the playoffs for the first time over the weekend, leaving the Jets all by themselves.

Watching the Jets implode year after year has been comforting for Dolphins fans, but they can't get too excited when they start to snicker at their rival's misfortunes. Miami may have made the playoffs twice under Mike McDaniel, but they currently hold the longest streak without a playoff win, and it's only going to get longer.

Miami's playoff victory drought is far above any other team in the four major sports.

MLB - Los Angeles Angels - 11 seasons

NHL - Sabres - 14 seasons

NBA - Charlotte Hornets - 9 seasons

The Dolphins haven't won a playoff game in 25 years. A quarter of a century has gone by since they beat the Colts in overtime of their Wild Card round game. 2000 marked a new millennium, George W. Bush won his re-election, and Vladimir Putin was elected President of Russia for the first time. The PlayStation 2 was released, and Gladiator won Best Picture.

Miami's road to ending this incredible black stain on the franchise will continue for at least another two seasons as they once again rebuild the roster.

It's easy to laugh at the Jets, but 2026 is going to provide another shot at landing in the AFC East basement for Miami. This time, fans won't care as much; it's expected, almost welcomed.