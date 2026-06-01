Dolphins fans will love Dante Trader's response to viral Jordan Phillips clip

As the 2025 season started to wind down, rookie 5th-round draft pick Jordan Phillips was finding his legs. The rookie started to showcase the talent the Miami Dolphins saw in him during college.

Phillips is already earning high praise from his teammates this year. Zach Sieler has recently taken notice of the second-year DT's progress, but a new video has fans speechless. His Maryland teammate and current Dolphins safety, Dante Trader, is far less surprised.

My dawg broke 3 sleds at Maryland 🤣 https://t.co/46mEJFI3vn — Dante Trader Jr. (@DizzyDante) May 30, 2026

Miami Dolphins' Jordan Phillips tosses blocking sled like it was made of foam

The only thing that would have been better is a Jets offensive lineman instead of a blocking sled. Phillips clearly isn't pulling any punches this year. He has embraced the new coaching philosophy and is clearly making a case for more playing time.

Phillips and Trader spent time together at Maryland. A video of Phillips reacting to the Dolphins drafting his friend went viral moments after Trader was taken by Grier.

The video of Phillips tossing the blocking sled was exciting for fans, but Trader made it clear he had seen it before.

Miami's DT room is deep. Sieler and 2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant are at the top of the depth chart, but Phillips and 7th-round 2025 rookie Zeke Biggers are pushing for rotational play. In Miami, they will have no problem finding it.

The Dolphins' front line is stout, but they need someone other than Sieler to step up. Last year, Grant struggled, but his practice sessions this year have already caught the eyes of the media, maybe not as much as Phillips, but enough to notice.

If all four turn in big seasons this year, and there is no reason to believe they can't, the Dolphins could form one of the best NFL defensive fronts in the league. Miami's linebacker group is already trending to become one of the best in the NFL.

If there is a weakness up front, it is along the edge where Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb's departure created holes. Miami is banking on Chop Robinson returning to his rookie-season form and the additions of Josh Uche and rookie Trey Moore to fill the void.

There are a lot of "ifs" when it comes to the Dolphins roster, but a 2025 draft class that was widely panned as yet another mistake-filled weekend by Chris Grier may be the strength of the Dolphins defense heading into this new rebuild.