Dolphins finally get long-awaited visit from top WR prospect

The Miami Dolphins knew that a wide receiver would be a positional target for them in the 2026 NFL Draft. That need only grew further after the team traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for, essentially, a first- and third-round pick.

Following the Waddle trade, several believed -- and continue to do so -- that the Dolphins will target WR in Round 1 of the draft, with one of their two first-round selections. In fact, there's a real possibility that a wide receiver becomes Jon-Eric Sullivan's first official pick as Miami's general manager.

We'll have to wait and see how high Miami is willing to go to take a wide receiver, but the consensus mentality is that the Dolphins should come out of this draft with at least two new receivers. Thus, it makes sense to invite as many as you can to the facility. After a month has passed since being first reported, the Dolphins are hosting quite possibly the best WR in the draft in USC's Makai Lemon.

Miami Dolphins to host USC's Makai Lemon after almost a month of waiting

Local media, as well as many within the fan base, don't believe that the Dolphins will draft a wide receiver in the first round despite Waddle and Tyreek Hill no longer being in the room. The buzz has come more from outside pundits simply looking at Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert as the leading candidates to be Miami's WR1 at the moment.

Therefore, it makes sense why so many mock drafts have Miami targeting a receiver in the first round, with Lemon being a popular prospect to the Dolphins at No. 11. As one of the top three WR prospects in this draft, if the Dolphins do want Lemon, they'll have to do so with their first pick. He won't be available the second time around when Miami picks at pick 30.

I, too, believe that the Dolphins won't target WR in Round 1, but depending on how the board falls in front of them, it may turn into their best option. Lemon is likely to be the second wide receiver off the board behind Ohio State's Carnell Tate, and in Miami, he'd be quarterback Malik Willis' go-to No. 1 receiver from Day 1.

Listed at 5'11" and just under 200 pounds, Lemon exploded in his final year with the Trojans. He totaled 79 receptions for 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, earning himself the Biletnikoff Award for the most outstanding wide receiver in college football.



The Dolphins would be in love with Lemon's strong yards-after-catch ability. He's also capable of finding soft spots in zone coverage, and he wins jump balls at an exceptional rate for someone of his size. Lemon also shows considerable effort in blocking as well.

Personally, I think the Dolphins will target WR on Day 2 of the draft and come out of Rounds 2 and 3 with a pair of receivers. But depending on how the board falls, I wouldn't be upset if Lemon is the pick for Miami at 11. Sullivan needs to hit on his first selection, and Lemon is as safe as they come in that regard.