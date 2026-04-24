Dolphins find multiple new starters in dream day two mock draft

The Miami Dolphins made a splash on night one of the NFL Draft, but Jon-Eric Sullivan has plenty more draft picks to work with.

Night two will kick off on Friday night, and the Dolphins will look to bolster more of their roster after adding Alabama's Kadyn Proctor at pick 12, and San Diego State's cornerback Chris Johnson at pick 27.

Sullivan traded twice on Thursday night, so it's possible there are more moves on Friday.

Miami Dolphins add more starters in latest day two mock draft

Round 2 - Pick 43 - T.J. Parker - Edge - Clemson

Parker is an incredible talent who will fill a major need on the Dolphins' defense. A shoo-in to be a first-round pick entering the 2025 season, Parker's stock suffered when the Clemson Tigers' defense fell flat throughout the season. Parker has a high ceiling, and he should push for a starting job in the rotation with Chop Robinson and Josh Uche.

Round 3 - Pick - 75 - Ja'Kobi Lane - WR - USC

Lane would be a great addition to the Dolphins' offense. At 6' 4", he checks the physical talent boxes. His USC resume isn't bad, but he took a backseat to Makai Lemon, who was drafted in round one. Lane will give Malik Willis a tall receiver with great hands and solid route running.

Nicholas Rome of SaturdayBlitz.com sees his potential and upside.

"Coming into the season, Ja'Kobi Lane had 1st Round buzz, but Makai Lemon's emergence kept Lane from reaching that next level. Lane brings a massive frame and an elite ability at the catch frame, which can make him a weapon in the redzone. The next step for Lane will have to be bulking up his frame to help him succeed at the next level, but he has the talent and height to do so."

Round 3 - Pick - 87 - Jalon Kilgore - Safety - South Carolina

Kilgore is young, and that means he has room to grow at the next level. Exceptionally coachable, Kilgore will challenge the Dolphins' current roster for playing time and could steal a starting job out of the gate.

Round 3 - Pick 94 - Jake Golday - LB - Cincinnati

The Dolphins don't need linebacker help as much as other positions, but if Sullivan is going to stick with BPA, that player is Golday. He is versatile and more than capable of handling multiple roles in Jeff Hafley's defense. He can play inside, outside, and on the line. He may be the most underrated linebacker in this class.