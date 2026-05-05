Dolphins get gut-punched by ESPN as they sink in latest power ranking

ESPN never really liked the Miami Dolphins. For more than a decade, South Florida fans have had to endure the New England-based company that praised every single thing the Patriots did. Nothing has changed. At least Mel Kiper liked the Dolphins' draft.

Dolphins fans noted that during the NFL Draft, ESPN consistently went to commercial break as soon as the Dolphins were on the clock, so naturally, should anyone expect them to be nice to the Dolphins in their latest power rankings?

Two months passed since their last ranking, ESPN hit the NFL with their first post-draft list, and needless to say, Miami's massive draft class couldn't lift them.

Miami Dolphins draft class made their ESPN ranking worse that it was two months ago

The first go-around put the Dolphins at 29 in the NFL. Honestly, not too many fans would argue with that considering the offseason they were going through, but this year's draft makes the roster look a lot better than it did after free agency. Apparently not to ESPN.

Miami now sits in the NFL's version of the Mariana Trench, all alone in the abyss at 32. Yes, ESPN thinks Miami's draft was so bad that it has now made the team worse than every other team in the league.

ESPN knew this was going to be an interesting ranking, as they opted not to use a single author's name, instead reasoning that the rankings are part of their entire NFL Nation pool of writers. Copout if you ask me.

That's o.k. Miami doesn't need to be higher, and they should wear it as a badge of honor that is splashed across the practice facility walls.

Whoever did the authoring of the reasoning behind Miami's drop to 32 was hung up on their offensive line, listing it as the most-improved unit on their roster. At least that is hard to argue.

"Miami spent first- and sixth-round picks on Kadyn Proctor and DJ Campbell, respectively, adding physicality and depth to an offensive line that needed both."

As for the other teams in the Dolphins division, the Bills rank higher than the AFC defending champion Patriots. Buffalo comes in at number four, with the Patriots at number six. To find the Jets, you only need to look one spot above the Dolphins. Apparently, their draft class wasn't good enough to elevate them, either.