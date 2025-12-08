Dolphins get unexpected playoff help from a brutal injury development

The Miami Dolphins need a lot of help to make the playoffs. In Week 14, they were not given much to pin their hopes on. The teams Miami needed to lose did not, but there is one team in front of the Dolphins that may have taken a massive blow to their season's hopes.

On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a torn Achilles tendon. No one wants to see a player injured, and Jones was having a fantastic season with the Colts. It was an unfortunate accident, but it could open a door for the Dolphins.

With the Colts losing in Week 14, they dropped out of the 7th seed and into the teams that are on the bubble. At 8-5, they hold a two-game lead over the Dolphins.

Dolphins remain in the 11th spot, as the final four weeks will determine the Wild Card teams

The Texans moved into the 7th spot with their win over the Chiefs. Kansas City is now tied with the Dolphins and Ravens at 6-7. With the Colts now without a quality starting quarterback, they will need to rely on rookie Riley Leonard to take them down the stretch.

Miami's chances to make the playoffs haven't changed. They currently have a 1% chance of getting in, but one of the biggest threats was a tie-breaker scenario with the Colts. That might not be a problem now, given the injury to Daniel Jones.

This is not to say Miami's path is any easier. It is actually harder after the Chiefs lost to the Texans on Sunday night. The Texans are chasing the Jaguars for the AFC South division title. They are one game behind Jacksonville.

Fans should cling to some level of hope, but the Texans have a relatively easy slate of remaining games. It is hard to see the top defensive team in the NFL lose two of their next four at minimum. They play the Cardinals, the Raiders, the Chargers, and the Colts.

The Dolphins' only other reasonable pathway would be for the Chargers to drop. This is the avenue Miami fans need to watch closely. The Chargers' final four games will be against the Chiefs, Cowboys, Texans, and Broncos.

At 8-4, the Chargers are Miami's best chance to slip into one of the final spots, but they need the Colts, Ravens, and Chiefs to lose a couple of games as well. It is going to be an interesting finish to the 2025 season.