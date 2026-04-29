Dolphins gifted highly respected draft prospect thanks to "tweener" label

Kyle Louis has a lot to prove after dropping to the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Miami Dolphins are hoping to give him that opportunity.

Louis has been considered one of the Dolphins' draft "steals." The media love the pick; fans from other teams weren't thrilled their teams passed on him, but how did a guy so many people firmly believe in fall to round four?

It's all about the labels that people put on athletes. The same measurement studies that allowed a top University of Miami linebacker to drop to 15th overall. Sure, Reuben Bain has smaller arms than others, but that doesn't define his ability.

Miami Dolphins rookie Kyle Louis will get his chance to make doubters pay

Lous isn't just a linebacker; he can play safety. The Dolphins drafted him as a linebacker, but his versatility alone will create problems for opposing offenses. He stands 5'11" and weighs 220 pounds. Apparently, that inch matters. Consider that Jacob Rodriguez, a consensus steal for the Dolphins in round two, is only 6'1" and change. He weighs in at 231.

Louis is an excellent coverage linebacker who can also get to the quarterback. Jeff Hafley will love getting him involved from various spots on the field. Whether he moves to a box safety role or slides outside to cover a tight end, Louis has the tools to do damage. One of the few, multi-faceted talents in this draft that can rush the pocket, cover a slot receiver, or drop into the deep secondary.

One of the knocks entering the draft cycle was that his size would not help him take on bigger blockers or give him the edge in tackling big running backs. He may not have to. Louis is quick, and his size allows him to move under and around blocks before they can be made.

Dolphins fans continue to hear the accolades for making the selection, but when they see him on the field during training camp, it will be the first time they really get to watch someone who can dictate the flow of the game by making plays.

The future of the Dolphins' defense will be Louis and Rodriguez. Their leadership ability alone will lift the players around them. Thanks to his size disadvantage, Louis may indeed end up being a steal for Jon-Eric Sullivan and the Dolphins.