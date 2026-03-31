Dolphins GM's draft class assessment might reveal their choice at pick 11

Many of the top decision-makers across the NFL have made their way to Phoenix, Arizona, for the league's annual owners meetings. It was there that Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan spoke to a small contingent of South Florida reporters on a wide range of topics. Naturally, the draft was one of them.

One query was about the strengths of the 2026 NFL Draft class. As reported by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Sullivan gave a substantive answer that has been echoed in scouting circles.

"There's depth at the EDGE spot. [There's] a lot of safety depth. Inside linebacker, there's depth and substance there. Those three positions, this draft relative to most, if you don't get a guy in the first round, you have a chance to get a chance in the second, third round." Jon-Eric Sullivan

Sullivan added:

"It's a really good wide receiver draft. [There are] some very good players up top; there's depth and substance to it in the second, third, fourth rounds." Jon-Eric Sullivan

Jon-Eric Sullivan's honest view of the incoming class makes Miami Dolphins pick No. 11 less of a mystery

When taking things at face value, this indicates the Dolphins may have a great deal of interest in other positions of need, groups that Sullivan doesn't necessarily view as deep or talented as those that he singled out.

If Sullivan truly believes that these groups are deeper, he could choose to address them later in the draft, either with Miami's second first-round pick (No. 30) or with any of their many Day 2 selections. Let's run through this.

We can assume the Dolphins will avoid quarterback and running back due to the presence of Malik Willis and De'Von Achane, respectively.

This leaves the following position groups unaccounted for in Sullivan's comments: tight end, offensive line, defensive line, and cornerback. It would be somewhat surprising to see the Dolphins opt for a defensive lineman at the top of the draft again, new leadership notwithstanding. Ditto for tight end, although if Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq were to fall, he could be tempting.

In a review of mocks from Daniel Jeremiah, Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, and Matt Miller, there is something of a consensus of the players at these positions being selected in the 10–15 range.

Cornerbacks Mansoor Delane (whose already visited Miami on a top-30 visit) and Jermod McCoy consistently appear in the Dolphins' draft range in each exercise. The same goes for blue-chip offensive tackle prospects Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano. A solid bet could be made that one of these players will be donning the aqua and orange come April 23.

Mauigoa might be the leader in fans' hearts due to his University of Miami roots, but his tape doesn't lie. Pro Football Focus has him at their No. 7 overall prospect and their first-ranked offensive tackle. Fano is no slouch either. The former Utah Ute ranks No. 12 and second among offensive tackles. The reality is that if either of them profiled as a left tackle (instead of on the right side) at the next level, it would be a foregone conclusion that both would be gone before the Dolphins select.

Delane and McCoy are a tale of two prospects who have showcased elite, lockdown talent, but only one has shown the ability to stay on the field. Delane ranks No. 9 among his classmates and first among the cornerbacks, while McCoy ranks No. 17 and second, courtesy of PFF. It's important to note that McCoy wasn't able to play at all in 2025 after suffering a torn ACL in 2024.

For what it's worth, Jeremiah sent Mansoor Delane to Miami in his mock. Dolphins fans may have a bit of PTSD from former GM Chris Grier's unbecoming habit of gambling on players with medical red flags, thus leaving them wary of McCoy. If any of the trio of Delane, Mauigoa, or Fano is the choice, however, fans can remember Sullivan's late-March comments and claim they'd seen it coming all along.