NFL insider drops 7-round mock draft that leaves Dolphins fans with mixed feelings

The Miami Dolphins have 11 draft picks, for now. How they use them is as important as who they use them on. Jon-Eric Sullivan is going to put his thumbprint on the roster in less than 30 days. It will usher in a new era of Dolphins football.

With the NFL Draft getting closer, the popular go-to for NFL draft insiders and the media is, of course, mock drafts. Far from perfect, they give fans an idea of where teams may be leaning in terms of their approach to the draft.

ESPN's Matt Miller started the week off with a full 7-round mock draft that will have Dolphins fans both thrilled and a little surprised.

Matt Miller's latest mock draft adds two powerhouse prospects that fill Miami Dolphins needs

The Dolphins can go in a lot of directions this draft. With needs at almost every position, Sullivan's approach could easily be "best player available."

Miller's first pick for the Dolphins at 11 makes sense. He has USC receiver Makai Lemon heading to South Florida. The pick isn't a bad one, and his board didn't favor the Dolphins much at that spot. What is interesting is that he chose Lemon over Jordyn Tyson.

Tyson has been a hot name lately, and many in the media see him as a potential for Miami at 11. Lemon, however, might be the better option.

Later in round one, Miller has the Dolphins taking Tennessee CB, Colton Hood, another rising prospect of late. The problem here is that while cornerback is a major need for the Dolphins, Hood seems like a bit of a reach, and this draft feels more like a "fill-the-holes" mock in round one.

Still on the board were DT Caleb Banks and edge-rusher Keldrick Faulk. Round two doesn't play out well either. He has Vanderbilt TE, Eli Stowers, heading to Miami at pick 43. I like the player, but TE that early seems too much of a risk given other needs on the roster.

CB D'Angelo Ponds and edge-rushers Malachi Lawerence and T.J. Parker were still on his board, along with rising LB Anthony Hill, Jr.

Round three is where the fun will begin. Miami has four selections. Miller has them addressing the edge position with Michigan's Jaishawn Barham. Barham is an interesting prospect. He is better suited as an off-the-ball linebacker, but the Dolphins need someone who can start on the line. While physical and aggressive, he doesn't play with much restraint, which leads to mistakes.

Miami's next three picks fill a need at safety with VJ Payne of Kansas State, guard Trey Zuhn, III from Texas A&M, and WR Elijah Sarratt. Zuhn has played inside and out. That fits the profile Sullivan is looking for. Payne isn't a bad safety, but the drop off isn't that big for safeties that could be had in rounds four and five. Drafting another WR this soon also feels a bit more like overkill.

The rest of the draft is also a bit unusual, given the team's needs. Miller puts an emphasis on the need for an edge rusher, but he has Miami taking three total in this draft. He also has a mid-round running back taken as well.

Pick 130 - Austin Barber - OT - Florida

Pick 151 - Adam Randall - RB - Clemson

Pick 227 - Logan Fano - Edge - Utah

Pick 238 - Marvin Jones, Jr. - Edge - Oklahoma



The draft isn't a bad one, but there will still be needs that were not filled. Taking one cornerback while drafting two receivers in the first two days of the draft should be flipped, and an edge rusher capable of playing early would have also made more sense.