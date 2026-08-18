Dolphins had no choice but to waive promising undrafted rookie

The Miami Dolphins' 2026 rookie class didn't end with the draft. Miami invested in its future with additional undrafted players. One of them, Mason Reiger, was expected to make a strong push for the 53-man roster. Instead, he was released.

The Wisconsin product was showing signs of growth. He has the kind of physical quality that head coach Jeff Hafley looks for, but unfortunately, an injury cost him his chance to make this year's team.

Roster Moves | We have signed edge Seth Coleman-Lyles and waived/injured edge Mason Reiger. pic.twitter.com/3LLOaMqoDw — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 18, 2026

Mason Reiger's path back to the Miami Dolphins may not be a hard one

Reiger can't complain too much. The Dolphins gave him a $150,000 fully guaranteed deal when he signed after the draft. It was the second-highest on the team. Financially, he is in a good position, but he has a clear pathway back to the Dolphins.

The Dolphins DE had a standout season at Louisville in 2023, but a serious knee injury set him back, and there were concerns over his recovery. The Dolphins did not release the nature of his injury.

If Reiger clears waivers, which is likely, he will return to the Dolphins and sit on IR. He will be out for the season, but once he has recovered, he will be able to start fresh next offseason. Another chance for a promising player who could have added depth and development to the position.

Reiger got his name mentioned on Friday night when he sacked the Commanders' quarterback in the 4th quarter. One of only three the Dolphins made.

Mason Reiger gets to the QB 😤



📺: @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/QDdvTAvkS1 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 15, 2026

Miami filled his position with Seth Coleman-Lyles, who was on the Dolphins' roster earlier this offseason. He was released earlier this month. Miami has had a few injuries along the defensive line. Kenneth Grant and Zach Sieler are both missing practice time.

Coleman-Lyles isn't a hot prospect and is more of a camp body, but given the fact that the Dolphins are only 13 practices into camp, he will now get extra reps and a chance to earn a practice squad spot.

Miami drafted two other edge/linebacker types this year. Trey Moore is taking a lot of practice reps and saw considerable play on Friday night. Max Llewellyn, another drafted rookie, is showing his potential during practices as well.

Miami's biggest problem isn't the depth at the position. It's the experience of the players playing it. Chop Robinson, who has had a great camp so far, is the unquestioned starter, and players like Josh Uche are expected to contribute on the other side.

The Dolphins are hoping not to rely on the veterans given their investment in the rookies, but all of them are working together to form a unique dynamic on defense. Reiger was looking to be a part of that unit.