Dolphins have a familiar face reportedly pushing for a return to Miami

The Miami Dolphins' tight end room isn't great, but it could be on the verge of adding to the room. Jonnu Smith was exceptional in his lone season with the Dolphins, but his career went south after he left.

After getting a raise and an extension from Pittsburgh after the Dolphins traded him, the Steelers dumped him after one season. He remains unsigned, but a new report says he wants to return to play for Miami.

👀 Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) dropped an interesting nugget on @FinsFaithfulPod : Jonnu Smith would like to return to Miami—but right now, the money just isn’t there.



Check out the clip below and catch the full conversation from our latest episode. 🐬

..https://t.co/xox7Y5sHb8..… pic.twitter.com/xadV39Kbsn — Fins Faithful Podcast (@FinsFaithfulPod) August 13, 2026

Latest report suggest the Miami Dolphins and Jonnu Smith are discussing a return

Josh Moser is a Miami sportscaster and typically finds himself in the know. He has a great relationship with super agent Drew Rosenhaus, who, not surprisingly, is Smith's agent.

Moser said that Smith wants to come back to Miami.

"Jonnu Smith would like to return to Miami," Moser said. "But right now, the money just isn’t there."

If the money isn't there, then why bring it up? It's still likely being considered. To be honest, Smith's return wouldn't be bad for Miami. He has a proven track record, and the Dolphins could use an extra tight end with a higher success rate as a receiver.

Smith's departure was due to his desire for a better contract. Then GM Chris Grier refused to give him one despite Smith coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2024. Grier traded Smith along with Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers.

Smith's one season in Miami was his best NFL season by far.

88 receptions

111 targets

8 touchdowns

Pro Bowl

10 yard average per catch

Sure, the Mike McDaniel offense was built for Smith. Tua Tagovailoa's quick release made Smith an important part of the offense's game plan. With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle pulling coverage, Smith was often left one-on-one with linebackers. It was a win immediately.

McDaniel isn't here, but Bobby Slowik is running a similar system. Willis has Greg Dulcich running routes from the position, but behind him are rookies and inexperienced veterans.

Adding Smith would be surprising, but it would make sense. Dolphins fans loved what he brought to the team, but that "money" issue apparently is still an issue. The fact that Smith is still a free agent means he hasn't received an offer to his liking, and he isn't going to get a big payday from Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Can he help the Dolphins' offense? Absolutely. He would provide quality depth to the unit and would immediately become the most experienced player in that room. If he is going to return, he needs to leave the ego at the door, and that could also be part of the negotiation problem.