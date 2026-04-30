Dolphins have obvious solution to their safety problem with veteran free agent

The NFL Draft left several certainties for the Miami Dolphins; nevertheless, it also raised plenty of questions due to the selections made by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Although Miami strengthened positions such as offensive line and wide receiver, concerns remain about the safety position following the draft.

During the selection process, Sullivan selected the Texas Longhorn prospect Michael Taafee.

However, Taafee was the only safety the Dolphins selected in the seven rounds, which led fans to question whether one player is enough to address the team’s weak-looking depth chart.

While this seems to be a problem, the Dolphins’ answers may be in free agency, and in a former Dallas Cowboys player.

Donovan Wilson could be the answer to the Miami Dolphins' safety problems

The free-agent market at the safety position isn’t the most glamorous, and no player can guarantee anything. But among all the options, Donovan Wilson is the most solid fit for Miami.

The reality is that Miami needs to solve that issue, and the short-term option is an experienced NFL player, with Donovan Wilson emerging as the most solid choice given his track record in the league.

Wilson has a decent size (6'0", 204 pounds), and the best part is that you don’t have to offer him a starting role right away; with him, Sullivan will be adding competition to a depth chart that leaves plenty to be desired.

Although the 31-year-old safety started nearly every game in the 2022 season, over the past two years, he recorded just three interceptions while allowing 13 touchdowns and an 80% completion rate.

The main issue with Donovan Wilson is his zone coverage. In man-to-man, he holds his own, but in zone, he often looks lost. Over the past two seasons, the QB rating when targeting him has been 125, highlighting his struggles in coverage.

Is Donovan the answer to every problem? No, but he can compete, and the reality is that in the free agent market, there’s nothing better right now.