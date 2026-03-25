Dolphins inject new competition into defense with hybrid linebacker

After signing and re-signing 30 players with little cap room left to work with, things were expected to slow down for the Miami Dolphins in free agency...at least until June 1. Yet, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan showed Wednesday that he isn't done, and he'll continue to work the cap the way he needs to to bring in his guys.

The latest Sullivan signing is former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ronnie Harrison. Harrison came into the league as a safety prospect, so he has positional versatility, which the Dolphins desperately need. He also has 52 NFL starts under his belt, so he can be that veteran presence the locker room will need to help develop the younger players.

With that said, Harrison's signing should not have an impact either way on what the Dolphins decide to do with Jordyn Brooks.

Miami Dolphins make Ronnie Harrison 31st signing of offseason

Terms of Harrison's contract were not yet publicly disclosed outside of being a one-year deal, but based on what the Dolphins have dished out to other veterans this offseason, plus just being $2 million over the current cap limit, we can assume that the offer is somewhere along the lines of the league minimum.

Harrison becomes the latest Dolphins signee, particularly those on the defensive side, looking to bounce back in their careers, who could do so given the amount of playing time they could see in Miami. For some of the other players, injuries have plagued their careers. But for Harrison, it's been more about consistency.

Harrison dealt with some injuries earlier in his career, having to go on IR with knee and shoulder injuries with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns, respectively, as well as a couple of concussions. However, with the Indianapolis Colts and most recently the Falcons, Harrison's troubles have been getting on the field and just staying on rosters.

Since 2022, Harrison has had just 12 total starts, and he hasn't corralled an interception since 2023. He's appeared in 94 games through his eight-year career, with 274 tackles in that span.

Harrison was selected in the third round back in 2018 out of Alabama. He played mostly safety during his time with Jacksonville and Cleveland, but when he got to Indianapolis, the Colts decided to try him out at linebacker. He's basically been in a hybrid role ever since.

Harrison will turn 29 just before the draft, and it's pretty evident his best days are behind him. Nevertheless, he gives Miami some flexibility at both positions, which will be crucial for a team spending more than half of its salary cap on players who are no longer here.

As mentioned, Harrison's signing should have no impact on what the Dolphins decide to do with Brooks. If Miami does decide to move its defensive captain, Harrison would not only be in line to make the team for Week 1, but there's also a strong chance he could receive considerable playing time throughout the year.