Jaelan Phillips is ready (but something’s still holding him back)

His career started with a history of injuries at the college level, but the Miami Dolphins didn't care. Jaelan Phillips on a football field is worth the risk.

His time in the NFL hasn't been perfect. His health has been an issue despite the fact that he keeps himself in great shape all year. He is a likeable guy who leads by example while lifting those around him. He also has tremendous bad luck.

Two years ago, he fell victim to the worst field in the NFL, MetLife Stadium. The artificial turf took hold of his leg, and like Aaron Rodgers and so many before him, his Achilles was torn, his season was over.



A year later, a freak accident took him out again, this time an ACL. Phillips calls it "friendly fire." He doesn't see himself as injury-prone despite dealing with an oblique injury early in his career. To him, it's just bad luck.

Jaelan Phillips doesn't listen to the outside world and is ready to get back on the field with the Miami Dolphins

Typically, there is not much to take away from OTAs and minicamp each year. If a player is having a bad series of practices, it's notable; if they are having great practices, it's still just OTAs.

For Phillips and other players coming off injuries, it's about getting back into football shape. Phillips knows he has to pull back despite the ACL being "easier to recover from than the Achilles."

When speaking with the media after the Dolphins' second mandatory minicamp practice earlier this week, Phillips said he is ready to go but knows he can't push it just yet.



"[The trainers] usually have to hold me back some, but also this time around, just understanding the bigger picture. So I haven’t been rushing anything. I feel great. So obviously y’all see me out there doing seven-on-seven. I feel like I can play right now, but there is just no point in risking it right now.”

The comment was in response to possibly coming back too soon from the Achilles, but Phillips also noted the ACL injury was nothing more than being hit by his own teammate, something he couldn't control or prevent.

To that degree, he is right. Still, after two consecutive early ends to his season, the Dolphins need him and Bradley Chubb on the field.

This is a contract year for Phillips, something he is also well aware of, but his immediate concerns are not what may happen seven months from now. He is only working to get back on the field.

