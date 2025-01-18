Surprising Dolphins player listed as possible cap casualty in 2025

It is no secret the Miami Dolphins will have to make some tough decisions this offseason with the hopes of clearing cap space but two names on a recent top-100 list is a bit surprising.

Miami will enter the offseason with as many as 24 impending free agents. Most of those are easy re-signs on one-year deals, but they will still need to make moves to gain more cap space. Those moves will come in the form of restructures, outright release, and possibly a post-June 1 cut designation. Who those released players will be is anyone's guess but one site has an idea.

Recently, OvertheCap.com shared a Top-100 list of potential NFL players who could be released by their current teams this offseason before their contracts expire. Terron Armstead seemed like a given as a possible June 1st release. Instead, Armstead wasn't on the list at all, two other veterans were.

OverTheCap.com listed cornerback Kendall Fuller and kicker Jason Sanders as Dolphins players who could be released this year before their current deals are set to expire. Fuller will count $8.7 million against Miami's cap but releasing him only saves the team $2.7 million with $5.4 million in dead money.

Fuller wasn't a fantastic corner in 2024, but when he was on the field, he was a good enough corner opposite Jalen Ramsey. It would be a bit surprising if Fuller was cut, considering the Dolphins do not have a player already in place to take over. Miami is still hoping to see more development from Storm Duck, and Cam Smith has yet to mature after being taken in the second round two drafts ago.

Jason Sanders would be a shocking release for the Miami Dolphins

Sanders is also an interesting player to see on this list. The Dolphins would save $3.3 million against $1.3 million in dead money but Sanders had one of his best seasons in 2024. He was named AFC Special Team's Player of the Month, twice.

More than likely, Sanders will be asked to restructure his contract and probably be given more money pushed into 2026 instead of being released.

