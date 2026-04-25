Jaylen Waddle trade looks far more genius than gamble after dust has settled

When the Miami Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos, it created a major hole in the wide receiver room. It had only been a few weeks since they released injured star Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins received the 30th overall pick in this year's draft. They moved it along with one of their third-round picks to move up to 27, where they took a guy who, at some point, may have to cover their former receiver.

Chris Johnson is considered one of the more physical cornerbacks in this year's draft, and that bodes well for Miami's secondary makeover under Jeff Hafley, but with the other pick in this trade, they took his replacement.

Miami Dolphins may have drafted a Jaylen Waddle clone at the end of round 3

The Dolphins' decision to move on from Waddle wasn't surprising, and it was good for the receiver, too. There was no animosity between either side; it was business, good business at that.

Waddle gets a new start, and the Dolphins get to continue their youth-movement-roster-makeover. Johnson was considered by some to be the second-best CB in this year's draft, but the real trade-off came later on day two when the Dolphins may have drafted Waddle's replacement.

Miami received the 30th pick and the 94th pick, which they used to draft Louisville WR Chris Bell. Bell is coming off an ACL injury, but he has similar traits to Waddle.

Bell is quick off the snap and has incredible burst, and does more damage inside the hashmarks. He has deep threat potential, but unlike Waddle, he has far more consistent hands and plays with far more physicality. Waddle was finesse, Bell is tough.

Day four brought the trade to a complete close as both the Broncos and Dolphins swapped fourth-round picks. Miami, on paper, underwhelmed by taking Texas linebacker, Trey Moore.