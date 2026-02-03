Dolphins' Jeff Hafley spilled the tea in his most recent Tua Tagovailoa comments

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley is making the media rounds. Unlike new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, Hafley has to answer the questions. One of those questions continues to be the future of Tua Tagovailoa.

Hafley appeared on the Jim Rome Show, and like every other interviewer, the quarterback situation came up, and Hafley was left with being the one to answer.

Rome asked the question everyone needs an answer to, but this time Hafley said he has had conversations with Tagovailoa, the first time we are hearing the two have met and discussed the future.

Miami Dolphins roster rebuild won't start until a decision on Tua Tagovialoa is eventually made

The real challenge begins in Miami when a decision on Tagovailoa's future is made. Despite a $3 million guarantee that will go into effect in mid-March, Miami isn't up against a wall to make that decision public. Hafley spoke about his conversation with Tagovailoa, and it isn't looking good for the QB.

Jeff Hafley on The Jim Rome Show pic.twitter.com/9KkeMD93lX — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) January 31, 2026

"There will be competition. I've spoken to Tua about a lot of things, but ultimately this will come down to who we believe gives us the best chance to win. To start this new era and build a foundation with us. " Jeff Hafley

Eventually, Hafley will be tasked with coaching the players on his roster, but those player decisions will not be his to make; it will be Sullivan's. Hafley reaffirmed the structure of the Dolphins. When asked by Rome who will have final say on starters and players, Hafley was quick to point out that it is a team effort, but ultimately depends on the situation.

"When it's final say on who is going to play, that's myself and the staff. When it's final say on picking a player, that's going to be him and his staff. " Jeff Hafley

The coach acknowledged that each wants input from the other, which will be important. Dolphins fans know, however, that the GM can't simply give in to the coach's desires. Chris Grier's biggest mistakes were doing just that.

Between what Hafley continues to say and what Sullivan has previously said, the future of Tagovialoa is clearly in doubt. There are, of course, upwards of $67 million reasons he may inevitably remain with the Dolphins, but his future as a starter with the team may not be in his cards.

Both Sullivan and Hafley have continued to dance around the subject, and as long as they are doing so, the Dolphins are moving further from the QB.