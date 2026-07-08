Dolphins just gave fans the gift they have been waiting for all offseason

It's almost over! The long Miami Dolphins offseason, which honestly doesn't seem as long as it used to, is nearly over. Rookies report to training camp in two weeks, with veterans following a short time later.

It may not seem like it's over, but it is. Two weeks after the NFL released the camp start dates for all 32 NFL teams, the Dolphins have now released their open practice schedule, giving fans an answer to when they can see the vastly different version of their favorite in person.

Our Training Camp dates are set. See you soon! ⛺️😁



RSVP » https://t.co/VX8idolxLZ pic.twitter.com/gpuyoDHgkv — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 8, 2026

Miami Dolphins announce 9 open training camp practices for fans

Unlike the New York Jets, who will open their training camp for fans for just one day, the Dolphins are giving their fans nine sessions to watch. One of them will be for season ticket holders only, while another will be held at Hard Rock Stadium.

In addition, fans will get an extra treat on August 20th when the New York Giants will participate in an open practice with the Dolphins.

The final open practice will come days before the team's preseason game against the Giants. The NFL earlier released the important dates for the upcoming season. One of those is August 30th, when NFL teams will be required to cut down to 53 players.

If you want to attend these practices, here are some important details to know.

Despite being free to attend, the Dolphins require fans to register and reserve their spot. There is no limit to the number of practices you can register for. Visit their designated website. To register, visit there and fill out the form to secure your date/s. Admission to the practice facility is typically not permitted, even if not all tickets are reserved.

Weather is always a factor in open sessions. Always check the Dolphins website before leaving for practices. In the event a practice is cancelled or moved indoors, fans will not be able to attend those.