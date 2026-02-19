Dolphins just got $71 million reasons to walk away from controversial FA gamble

The Miami Dolphins have been linked to Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis ever since their new regime was put in place. The impending free agent has direct ties to Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley.

Willis has been the popular media choice to replace Tua Tagovailoa as the starter. There is a big problem, however, and it isn't whether or not he is capable.

The Dolphins are going to eat a large amount of Tagovailoa's contract, and now it appears that Willis is going to command a $30+ million per-season deal, according to projections. $71 million on a two-year deal. That's a boatload of money for a guy who would be an afterthought at any other position.

Malik Willis' projected free agency contract should be a major red flag for cash-strapped Miami Dolphins

We discussed this earlier in the weekwhen we pointed out that this is the kind of move that often got Chris Grier in trouble in Miami. The smart move is to stay out of the negotiations, as other teams will be more than willing to drive up the price for Willis.

Miami needs to focus on doing what they have repeatedly stated publicly: draft and develop their football team. That includes the quarterback position. Drafting a QB this year or next (if not both) makes the most sense for Sullivan's rebuild of the roster.

If the Dolphins throw a large amount of money at a veteran quarterback with the hopes of being marginally competitive, they are making a major mistake. The Dolphins are not close to contending, and no amount of success in the draft will change that in 2026.

Miami is building for the future and yes, Willis knows what the Green Bay way is, but not at this cost.

Recently, it was mentioned that a more affordable option would be Jimmy Garoppolo, and that does make more sense for the Bobby Slowik run offense. He knows that system from his time in San Francisco, and is a bridge-at-best quarterback with veteran starting experience. He is also a lot cheaper.

Willis has potential and is still young enough to develop into a franchise quarterback, but the body of work is small. He was good with the Packers when called upon, but he has only three starts in two years in Green Bay, plus three others in his rookie season with the Titans in 2022.

There is a lot to like about the young QB who is just now coming off that rookie contract, but there isn't enough to warrant spending $70 million. Not when more than half the roster needs to be replaced.