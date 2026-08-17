Dolphins just got an explosive rookie weapon back at the perfect time

The Miami Dolphins offense didn't look good after the first-team unit left the field against the Washington Commanders on Friday night. They are getting help now in the form of rookie Chris Bell.

The Dolphins announced that Bell would be activated off the Non-Football Injury list on Monday, clearing the way for him to start camp practices. It's good news for a team that needs help at wide receiver.

Dolphins activated wide receiver Chris Bell off the non-football injury list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2026

Chris Bell set to practice with the Miami Dolphins for the first time

Bell suffered a torn ACL in 2025 that ended his Louisville season prematurely. He has been doing rehab work since the Dolphins opened camp. Now, eight months later, he is getting on the field.

The Dolphins are hoping that Bell can quickly get up to speed. Prior to his injury, many believed he would be a first-round draft pick or, at the very least, an early second-round prospect. The Dolphins were able to get him late in the third round of last April's draft.

Jon-Eric sullivan, talked about the Bell selection as a pick with the future in mind. His future now appears to have arrived earlier than most believed.

Bell has the qualities that teams covet in number-one receivers. He has body control, a good mix of speed and burst, and plays physically at the point of reception.

The Dolphins are going to maintain a careful approach to his return and bring him along slowly. It would be shocking if he participated in either of the two remaining preseason games the team has left, but it will be interesting to see if he is held out of joint practices as well.

With Bell, the Dolphins are getting an upgrade on the boundary. Caleb Douglas has been an outstanding surprise through camp so far. Against the Commanders in preseason Week 1, Douglas showed off his concentration ability when he made a one-handed catch after he tipped the ball for a 28-yard reception off a pass from Malik Willis.

Bell will have to compete for the starting job on the other side, where his chief opposition will be Malik Washington. The 3rd-year receiver is starting to make big strides in his game and, for now, seems to have that spot locked down. Competition from Bell will decide who starts.

If Bell doesn't start the season, it will only be a matter of time before he does. The Dolphins are going to see how fast he can get into condition for the upcoming season. It's good news for the Dolphins and, more importantly, for Bell and the receiver unit.