Dolphins just opened the door for several young WRs after Tyreek Hill's release

When the Miami Dolphins entered the 2026 offseason, Tyreek Hill was one of the few questions that everyone knew the answer to. He wasn't returning to the Dolphins, no matter who was in charge of the team.

Hill was released on Monday as Jon-Eric Sullivan began slicing and dicing the roster to improve his cap situation. Hill's release opens the door for free agent additions, draft additions, but also provides an opportunity for players currently on the roster.

The Dolphins don't have many positions on the team that are filled. Wide receiver just became depleted, but money will be tight this year, and that means Jeff Hafley may need to make do with the guys already in the room.

Malik Washington and others have an opportunity to shine in the Miami Dolphins' offense without Tyreek Hill

Malik Washington had his shot last season after Hill went down in Week 4, but he never took a large enough step. He will now take on a much broader role within the Dolphins' offense and should be the number-two receiver entering summer practice sessions.

Jaylen Waddle will return as the new undisputed number one receiver, but the rest of the unit will get an opportunity to impress OC Bobby Slowik and Hafley.

One name that stands out is Theo Wease, Jr. Last season, Wease was available in a limited role, spending most of his season inactive or on the practice squad. He got some reps late in the year with Quinn Ewers at quarterback. In 2026, his rep count should go up.

Another 2024 seventh-round pick, Tahj Washington, was also looked over throughout most of last year. When the Dolphins needed WR help, they turned to Cedrick Wilson, Jr. Wilson, along with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who was released on Monday as well, will be free agents.

Miami's WR room will look much different in 2026. Both Washington's and Wease will compete with Sullivan signee Terrace Marshall Jr., who was added a week before Hill's release.

The Dolphins don't have to rush into any decisions. There are plenty of free agent WRs that will be signed to inexpensive or one-year contracts. There will also be the NFL Draft to provide options as well.