Dolphins land the ideal Tyreek Hill successor in new 2026 mock draft

April is still a long way away, but fans are already wondering two things: who will be the Dolphins' general manager, and what direction will they take in the NFL Draft?

This year's draft class is not a good one. Most believe there are a handful of mid-first round options that could turn out better than those taken in the top 10. This class isn't deep at any singular position like in years past.

Miami will enter the offseason needing help at nearly every position, but it's the mentality and focus of the next GM that will determine where Miami turns.

Dolphins go big in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and start building for the future

When Chris Grier took over the Dolphins, the first thing he did was trade Laremy Tunsil, and in doing so, started a cascade of problems along the Dolphins' offensive line. If the Dolphins are going to get better, they need to start in the trenches, but that has to happen before the draft arrives, as other needs may take precedence.

Round 1 pick 10: Makai Lemon - Wide receiver - USC

The Dolphins will likely move on from Tyreek Hill, creating a big hole on the boundary. Jaylen Waddle has done well, but he can't do it all himself. Miami needs to address the position, but free agency is likely to be too costly. Getting a guy in the draft that may eventually take over for Waddle would be smart, and Lemon ranks near the top in this year's class.

Round 2 pick 42: Matayo Uiagalelei - Defensive end - Oregon

The Dolphins have a decision to make with Bradley Chubb, and if they cut him, they will be short another pass rusher. Currently, Chop Robinson is the youth on the outside after Jaelan Phillips was traded. It makes sense for Miami to stick with the trenches in the first two rounds. They don't need defensive interior help, and the guard market isn't great. Getting another DE makes sense.

Round 3 pick 74: Daylen Everette - Cornerback - Georgia

Drafting an early third-round CB may seem too late, but fans should expect the team to address the position in free agency, at least to some degree. With the need for depth still strong, Everette should get a chance to push for a starting role or at least playing time. He comes from a big college program, which will make his NFL transition easier.

Round 3 pick 81: Niki Prongos - Tackle - Stanford

The Dolphins may not wait this long to address the offensive line, but if Austin Jackson returns next year, right tackle is a bit less of a need. Jackson's biggest problem is staying healthy, so if the Dolphins can wait until round three to get a guy that will likely play extensively should Jackson land on IR again, it makes sense.

Round 3 pick 110: Chase Bisontis - Guard - Texas A&M

Bisontis is creeping up mock draft boards and getting him at 110 overall is looking less likely than it did a month ago. Bisontis is going to challenge an incumbent for a starting job, no matter who drafts him. He has good footwork, works defenders to his strengths, and will help the interior rush. The only question is whether Miami will wait this long to take an interior lineman.

Round 5 pick 149: Jalon Kilgore - Cornerback - South Carolina

The Dolphins didn't do well taking their last cornerback from South Carolina. Cam Smith's time with the Dolphins wasn't good from the start, but maybe they find a better prospect the second time around.

Round 7 pick 223: Drew Allar - Quarterback - Penn State

Allar was supposed to lead the Nittany Lions to an NCAA Championship in 2025, but he struggled early and then went down with a season-ending injury. The Dolphins might be able to land a first-round prospect late in the draft. Some believe Allar will still go in the mid-rounds, but the Dolphins should keep away from that, given his injury. They need to take a quarterback, and if Allar is there late, he should be the choice.