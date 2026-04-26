Dolphins land their future franchise quarterback in way too early 2027 mock draft

For now, the Miami Dolphins will enter the 2027 draft with selections in each of the seven rounds, including two in the fifth. It's a far cry from the 13 picks they made this year.

It's possible that the Dolphins will find a way to add more draft capital over the next calendar year.

With a potential for eight draft picks, the Dolphins must be diligent with how they use them. The margin for error is a lot lower next season.

Miami Dolphins will have no choice but to draft a quarterback in round one

The Dolphins won't be able to hide behind their quarterbacks. They don't know what they have in Quinn Ewers and Malik Willis, who will need all three years to convince the Dolphins that they are their franchise QBs.

The Dolphins, Jets, and Cardinals are expected to finish in the top three. For the purpose of this mock, we have the Dolphins at number 2.

Round 1 | Pick 2: Dante Moore - QB - Oregon

The 2026 season is going to shake up the top of the draft, not the NFL season, but the NCAA season. Moore chose to go back to school this year instead of likely being the number two QB taken by the New York Jets this season. If his season takes a step back, he could fall. For now, we have to assume that Arch Manning will be the top QB in the class, but that too could change quickly if he doesn't make the forward strides he needs to.

Round 2 | Nick Marsh - WR - Indiana

The Dolphins took two 3rd-round flyers in the 2026 draft, but there is a lot of work to do before they are ready to take over a starting role. The Dolphins may need to invest in a WR again next year, this time early.

Round 3 | Brice Pollock - CB - Texas Tech

Miami addressed one boundary corner spot with Chris Johnson; they have to address the other unless Storm Duck or someone else can prove they can handle the job.

Round 4 | Earl Little, Jr. - Safety - Ohio State

Keep an eye on Little; he has the tools to climb the draft boards next year, and a solid season with the Buckeyes will earn him a much higher selection.

Round 5 | Damon Wilson, II - Edge - Missouri

Miami drafted edge/linebacker hybrid Trey Moore on day three of this year's draft, but the Dolphins roster still lacks a true quality edge rusher outside of Josh Uche and Chop Robinson.

Round 6 | Andrew Sprague - OT - Michigan

With Jonah Savaiinaea entering a critical year and Austin Jackson likely gone after the season, the Dolphins will need to add depth to the offensive line.

Round 7 | Sheridan Wilson - Center - Texas Tech

Why not dip back into the waters of Texas? Depending on Aaron Brewer's contract situation, the position may become a need.