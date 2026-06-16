Dolphins land two franchise-changing pieces in early 2027 mock draft

A lot will happen between now and the 2027 NFL Draft. The Miami Dolphins are projected to win as few as four games, but that may be too much for the top pick in the draft, as several teams could end up with a worse record.

It seems natural that the Dolphins will be looking at a quarterback early. They should be, but aside from Oregon's Dante Moore, there are questions about which QBs will emerge during the 2026 NCAA season. For starters, Arch Manning will be under a microscope. His season will define the early selections in next year's draft.

The Dolphins will enter draft season with many needs outside of quarterback. That could lead to a trade out of the top three to five spots. Jon-Eric Sullivan covets draft picks and so far has only two more than the NFL allotment.

Latest Miami Dolphins mock draft leaves fans shocked

Round 1 (Pick 2) - Jeremiah Smith - Ohio State - WR

Smith is considered the best WR in next year's class by a large margin. The Dolphins need a number one receiver, and Smith has the potential to be one of the best in the last five to ten years. It's hard to pass on a quarterback, but until fans see what the QBs do in 2026, it's hard to believe Miami is going to risk an early pick on a question mark.

Round 2 (Pick 34) - C.J. Carr - Notre Dame - QB

This could go a lot of ways. Miami needs TE and Edge help. In the secondary, a boundary corner is also high on the list, but Jason Marshall could prove in 2026 that it isn't as much of a need as it is today. QB will remain a need. Carr has a lot of talent and fits into what the Dolphins are hoping to build. A developmental talent that can sit behind Malik Willis and Quinn Ewers for a couple of years makes a lot of sense.

Round 3 (Pick 66) - Clev Lubin - Louisville - EDGE

The need for an Edge rusher will depend on how well rookies Trey Moore, Max Llewellyn, and Mason Reiger perform this season. It will also depend on Chop Robinson. The Dolphins are unproven on the edge, and it will need to be addressed.

Round 4 (Pick 101) - P.J. Woodland - LSU - CB

At some point in the 2027 draft, the Dolphins will have to take a cornerback to develop. Woodland in the fourth seems low right now, as he could climb draft boards quickly.

Round 5 (Pick 140) - Malachai Breland - Arkansas - Guard

The Dolphins already have a replacement for Austin Jackson, who will likely be gone after the season. They need more competition at guard. Jonah Savaiinaea could help his case with a strong 2026, but with Kadyn Proctor moving to the right tackle position eventually, the Dolphins will need to address the interior line to replace him.

Round 5 (Pick 152) - Ty Benefield - LSU - Safety

The Dolphins like what they have at safety heading into this year's camp, but there are still questions, and there needs to be better depth. Benefield has a lot of upside and would pair well with Dante Trader. Drafting both Benefield and Woodland would give the Dolphins a familiar punch in the secondary.

Round 6 (Pick 181) - Joe Brunner - Indiana - OG

The need for a guard could be one of the biggest needs of the Dolphins heading into the 2027 season. If that is the case, Miami will need to double up on the position in the draft.

Round 7 (Pick 227) - Fluff Bothwell - Mississippi State - RB

Honestly, the Dolphins will probably address this position earlier in the draft. Running back will be a need position as Jaylen Wright will need to be replaced, barring a good 2026. The Dolphins don't have a lot of depth behind De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon, so getting another back makes sense.

Round 7 (Pick 251) - Xavier Lucas - Miami (FL) - CB

Lucas is a home prospect that the Dolphins will get a good look at throughout the college season. There are never too many corners when your roster is built with questions. Lucas can challenge for a spot on the 53.