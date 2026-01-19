Dolphins’ latest HC interview could spark a rivalry firestorm

In the modern NFL, rivalries rarely reach the fever pitch they did back when the game was less structured and calculated. Sure, teams still hate each other and tend to play more physically in rivalry games, but it lacks some of the pure hatred that often was a major talking point during matchups. The Miami Dolphins and the rest of the AFC East know that all too well, as the Patriots and Bills' domination over the division has made the "rivalries" hollow at times.

While I am all for the league heading in the direction of mutual respect and fair play, division rivalries still need to have that feeling of animosity heavily featured to make it special. What better way to really rile up your division rivals than to hire away one of their own to be your Head Coach?

We have seen how that has added to the NFC North's overall vibe this year, with Ben Johnson now running the Chicago Bears and leaving his former employer, the Detroit Lions, in the dust this season. Based on the Dolphins' most recent HC interview, they may be looking to do the same thing. Miami announced Sunday night that it had completed an interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

We have completed an interview with Joe Brady for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/8I2zo99N2B — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 18, 2026

Joe Brady becoming the Miami Dolphins' next HC would give a huge boost to their rivalry with the Bills

Just to be clear, I am not suggesting any team should hire an HC based on how upset one of their rivals would be. Judging by the Bills' playoff disappointment against the Broncos, losing Brady may not even make Buffalo fans all that upset.

While I don't think he is the top offensive mind available in this year's coaching carousel, there is no doubt that Brady knows what it takes to play good offense at the NFL level. Many will discount him due to his success coming with Josh Allen (and Joe Burrow at LSU) at quarterback, but there is a reason he replaced Ken Dorsey as the Bills' OC during the 2023 season.

Not only did he help Allen limit his turnovers (in 2024, anyway), but he unlocked James Cook and made him one of the league's most productive backs over the past three seasons. He has been mentioned as a riser in the coaching ranks for the past half-decade, and he might be ready to make the leap now at a more reasonable 36 years old.

The added benefit of forcing the Bills to pivot at OC isn't insignificant, either. With the seat presumably getting warmer for Sean McDermott with each playoff failure, Buffalo could be in for a huge shift in direction very soon. If they end up taking a step back, it would open up an opportunity to compete with the Patriots for the top dog in the AFC East.

For now, the favorite to be the Dolphins' next HC is still Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, but nothing is guaranteed at this point. Fans should at least consider Brady to be in the mix.