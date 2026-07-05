Dolphins' long-time weakness is finally getting the attention it deserves

If we are looking at ourselves in the mirror, we have to acknowledge that the worst part of the Miami Dolphins' offense over the last decade or more has been the offensive line. That might finally change.

The Dolphins are no longer going to rely on fast athletes who only need to hold a block for a few seconds. They want to be mean, physical, and own the trenches. The last time that happened, Richie Incognito, Jonathan Martin, and Mike Pouncey ruled one side of the line.

General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan is building an offensive line that will rival those in the tougher NFC North. The core of the unit is set. By 2028, the Dolphins' line could be ranked as one of the best in the league.

Miami Dolphins offensive line if finally getting the attention it deserves

How long can we honestly hold Chris Grier responsible for the problems on the team? At least for now, his name is the only one needing to be mentioned. Grier's inability to consistently judge line talent sunk Miami's roster. That isn't the case anymore.

For the first time in years, Miami will have tough decisions to make with their offensive line unit. What should have fans pumping their Tony Sparano fists, however, is that this unit will still be together when the rebuild is done and competing for the postseason becomes the task.

Miami extended Aaron Brewer this offseason. His three-year extension puts him on the team until 2029. Patrick Paul has two more seasons before his contract is up in 2028, and Kadyn Proctor has at least five more seasons under the Dolphins' control.

Paul could see an extension come his way as early as next offseason.

The Dolphins will continue to develop the roster in 2027, but in 2028, the training wheels are off, and Miami should be ready to compete for the AFC East title. Looking ahead to the '28 season, Miami is in great shape along the offensive front.

Kadyn Proctor - Right Tackle

??

Aaron Brewer - Center

??

Patrick Paul - Left Tackle

We can assume that Austin Jackson will be gone after the season, and Proctor will move to right tackle. Jonah Savaiinaea is a critical component of the interior. If the Dolphins' second-year veteran doesn't improve this year, he will be replaced.

What stands out at guard is the fact that Miami has good depth behind the presumed starters. Josh Priebe has shown signs of positive development, Jamaree Salyer could earn a new deal after the season, and the Dolphins drafted D.J. Campbell, who will compete for playing time, if not the starting job. If Campbell works out, we can pencil him as a 2028 starter with those above.

The Dolphins will have two full drafts to fill in the vacant guard positions, should Campbell or Savaiinaea not work out the way the team expects, but the core of the entire unit is anchored on both sides and in the middle. The Dolphins are finally facing one of their biggest problems. So far, it looks to be heading in the right direction.

Miami could still add a free agent before camp to fill in one of the two guard positions, but it is unlikely they pursue a top free agent next offseason given the contracts most high-end linemen now earn. Chances are, if the Dolphins need interior line help, they will get it through the draft.