Dolphins look to end the decades-long Steelers run hanging over MNF clash

When the Miami Dolphins travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers this Monday night, they won't just be up against a potential playoff team and sub-freezing weather.

The Steelers have won a staggering 22 consecutive Monday night home games, a streak that has lasted since 1991. To put that in perspective, no current Dolphins player was alive the last time Pittsburgh lost in their home stadium on Monday Night Football. Even head coach Mike McDaniel was just eight years old at the time.

That kind of streak is rare in the NFL, and it's a big enough sample size that it can't be ignored as a fluke/luck. Add in Miami's highly publicized struggles in cold weather, and this could very well be the Dolphins' toughest test of the season so far.

Miami Dolphins may have what it takes to end the Steelers lengthy MNF streak

It cannot be understated how much history is on the Steelers' side in this game. Not only do they have the 22-game MNF home win streak, but they are 9-4 all-time against the Dolphins at home. Every single historical trend is in the Steelers' favor, but none of them factor in the here and now.

Despite everything pointing to a Steelers win this week, this version of the Dolphins is better equipped to walk into Acrisure Stadium and steal a win than any in recent memory. Gone is the high-octane passing game led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and in its place is a rushing attack that can give any defense serious issues.

Star running back De'Von Achane has developed into one of the best all-around players in the league, second-year back Jaylen Wright has become a reliable backup, and rookie Ollie Gordon brings a size and power element to complement the speed of the others. This three-headed backfield is as good as it gets in the league this year, and McDaniel is pushing all the right buttons to put them in a position to succeed.

The Steelers have struggled against the run this season, and it's been particularly bad over the past two games. They allowed 249 yards on the ground to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 and another 217 to their rival Baltimore Ravens, a week ago. Miami has every reason to believe they can run all over Pittsburgh's defense.

That is the path to ending the Steelers' streak and keeping their playoff hopes alive. If it comes down to the passing game, however, Tagovailoa has given fans no reason to believe he is capable of playing well in conditions like this. It's not ideal, but it's been working during their four-game winning streak. With any luck, maybe it can work again on Monday night.