Dolphins' Malik Wills has a golden opportunity to prove Mike Vrabel wrong

One game doesn't change the narrative for Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. Two might. Last week, Willis turned in his best game as a Dolphins QB. He was sharp, consistent, smart with the football, and most importantly, decisive.

Willis hasn't been decisive all year; in fact, it's been one of the biggest negatives of his career, dating all the way back to his short time with then-Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. The Patriots coach he will face this week.

In his early years in the league, Vrabel was once asked about the evaluation of Willis. Vrabel's comments still resonated through the first five weeks of the season.

Some evaluation made by Mike Vrabel about Malik Willis when he was his QB in Tennessee:



"He needs to try to throw the ball when guys are open, be more decisive."



"Overall, just comfort level. Being quicker with progression, not holding on, not waiting things out, knowing that… — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 27, 2026

Mike Vrabel isn't wrong about the Miami Dolphins' QB Malik Willis

Consistency and decision-making have been things we have frequently criticized Willis for throughout the season. In this regard, Vrabel is 100% correct. Through the first five weeks of the season, Willis has struggled with everything Vrabel pointed out so many years ago.

Everything that Vrabel said is what we have heard discussed in relation to Willis this year.

Still holds the ball too long

Doesn't look comfortable in the pocket

Indecisive

Quicker progression - not hitting receivers while they are open

The good news is that Willis may have turned a corner last week. The most important growth seen last week was the decision to get rid of the ball. For the first time this season, he wasn't leaving plays on the field. That is something he needs to continue doing.

Against the Patriots, it won't be easy, but Willis is finding his own rhythm, and given his ability to move around the pocket and avoid initial contact, his mechanics can take over outside, but he has to realize that sometimes throwing the ball away is the better outcome.

He did that against the Jets when nothing was there. The Patriots won't give him a pass, and they will continue to put pressure on him and try to collapse the pocket.

Willis benefited from three things last week, and they can't be overstated.

The play of Austin Jackson

The return of Caleb Douglas

Ollie Gordon's physicality

Jackson had his best game of the year against one of the best up-and-coming defensive edge rushers in the league, David Bailey. Willis benefited from better protection on the right side

Douglas didn't get a lot of targets last week, but he didn't need to for the offense to have success. The Jets had to worry about him, and his route running changed how the defense played and schemed.

There isn't much more to say about Gordon's play this year. His dominating rushing efforts are putting the Dolphins in a position to sustain drives. That's imperative for Willis, who is no longer carrying the entire load on his shoulders.

Which brings us to now. With Willis not having to be the de facto weight-bearer, he was able to play looser and more instinctively. Against Vrabel, he will get the chance to do it again, and in the process, maybe show his former HC that the knocks on him are improving.