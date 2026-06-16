Dolphins may be a team worth watching for polarizing QB Brendan Sorsby

The Miami Dolphins may need to find a franchise quarterback despite the offseason addition of Malik Willis. Former Texas Tech (sort of?) QB Brendan Sorsby needs an NFL team to take a risk and pick him in the supplemental draft. Could the two be a fit for each other?

Sorsby is being heralded as the best NFL prospect available in the supplemental draft in nearly two decades, but that doesn't mean the Dolphins and Sorsby are a match. It also doesn't mean the national network ESPN isn't connecting the two.

Ben Solak of ESPN sees the Dolphins as one of the teams that would realistically take a shot at landing a QB who many believe would have been a first-round pick had he entered the draft this year.

Brendan Sorsby is going to give the Miami Dolphins a reason to consider drafting him

Any team that takes Sorsby in the supplemental draft will give up the corresponding draft pick in the 2027 regular draft. For teams needing a quarterback, there may not be a better option.

Sorsby was a top NFL prospect before gambling issues got him suspended indefinitely by the NCAA. Despite winning his eligibility case in the courts, Sorsby is giving up his eligibility to enter the NFL. With him comes a lot of controversy.

"The Dolphins made a two-year commitment to Malik Willis, but he is far from a sure bet," Solak said. "Sorsby would give them another roll of the dice."

Sorsby would be an interesting addition and would immediately push Quinn Ewers for the backup job, but more likely, the embattled QB would serve as the emergency third option this year.

The Dolphins are going to keep being linked to every QB that becomes available until Malik Willis proves he is the guy to lead them, or proves he is not.

The Texas Tech Red Raider has a big arm who can throw the ball anywhere on the field. He has the ability to get out of the pocket and make plays with his legs. Is he the entire package? Maybe not, but his traits are still hard to ignore.

Solak didn't stop with the Dolphins, however. He also names the Cardinals, Jets, and Falcons as well. While each team may have an interest, the question is whether or not they are willing to give up a draft pick in 2027.