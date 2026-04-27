Dolphins may be eyeing top playmaker still on free agent market

Despite drafting three receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins aren't much closer to solving their problems at the position, at least not for the 2026 season. Texas Tech's Caleb Douglas (pick 75), Louisville's Chris Bell (pick 94), and Missouri's Kevin Coleman (pick 177) all have varying degrees of potential, but none are likely to make a big impact in year one for a variety of reasons.

Still, the Dolphins clearly understood that a core of Tutu Atwell, Jalen Tolbert, and Malik Washington is not good enough to field an NFL-caliber passing attack with new starting quarterback Malik Willis. If the rookies aren't going to shoulder the load in 2026, finding another reliable pass catcher before the season starts should be a priority. Based on recent reports, it seems they are looking to do just that.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have shown continuous interest in free agent WR Jauan Jennings, who has remained unsigned despite being one of the top players to hit the market this offseason. Once they get an influx of cap space post-June 1st, could they look to end his wait for a new team?

The Miami Dolphins could use a veteran playmaker like Jauan Jennings for Malik Willis

Jennings seems to have missed the mark on what his value on the open market would be, and it could force him to take a "Prove it" type of contract this summer. The Dolphins being in on him in that situation would make a ton of sense, but would Jennings have interest in joining a team likely to be at the bottom of the standings?

It all comes down to what Jennings' motivations are. If he is looking to slot in as just a part of a contending team for cheap, then Miami won't be in consideration. If he is looking to rebuild his stock by being one of the top options for a passing attack, then the Dolphins are the perfect fit.

Miami offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik should know how to utilize Jennings well, as he coached under Kyle Shanahan with the San Francisco 49ers during the first three years of Jennings' career. Not that there is a shortage of coaches from Shanahan's tree around the league that could maximize his skillset, but the fit is obvious.

Jennings would immediately be the most experienced and productive receiver on the Dolphins roster, and it would help make up for a lack of immediate help their draft class figures to provide for Malik Willis. We'll have to wait and see how long Jennings is willing to wait to sign (and how much he will sign for), but don't be surprised if he takes his talents to South Beach.