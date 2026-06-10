Dolphins may be hiding their most exciting OTA storyline in plain sight

The Miami Dolphins are not being given much of a chance ahead of the 2026 season, but one position may have more of an impact on the wins and losses than fans expect.

OTAs are wrapping up in early June, and the next time the players will regroup at the facility will be training camp. There are position battles on both sides of the ball, but one that is overlooked is not on offense or defense.

Miami re-signed kicker Riley Patterson shortly after they signed Zane Gonzalez as a free agent. The two will compete for the kicking job this summer, and the winner could play a big role in stealing a few wins this season.

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The Dolphins lost Jason Sanders in the preseason last year. What was supposed to be a four-game absence turned into a year-long stay on injured reserve. Sanders was cut shortly after the Dolphins' regime change.

Many believed that Patterson would be re-signed immediately, but that wasn't the case. Instead, they turned to Zane Gonzalez.

Patterson has been in the league since 2021, and his NFL journey has seen him play for six different teams. He is hoping to make the Dolphins his final one. Last year, he was 27 of 29 on field goals. He made a career-long 54-yarder last year.

Gonzalez, on the other hand, has been in the league since 2017, having played for five different teams. Last year, he was with the Falcons, where he connected on 19 of 22. Gonzalez has the bigger leg, having made 18 of 28 kicks outside the 50 with a long of 57 yards.

If Miami is looking for consistency, Patterson may have the edge, but if they believe the bigger leg is more important, then Gonzalez should have the inside track.

Whichever player wins the job will carry the weight of the team on their legs. Miami's offense will be a run-heavy unit, which could make the kicking job more important. Without an explosive passing game, it could mean settling for more field goals, and those attempts could be the difference between a win and a loss.

For a young Dolphins team, having a reliable kicker is important. That makes this competition more urgent to get right.